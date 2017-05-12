The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner krew has her own spinoff show coming to E! and we are seriously intrigued. The show will reportedly focus on Kylie Jenner’s burgeoning beauty empire and her tight inner circle of friends and while the makeup mogul in the making already shares a good deal of her personal life on social media, we can’t help but feel that Kylie is still, in the wise words of Winston Churchill, a riddle wrapped in a lip kit mystery inside an enigma. Will we see more of her *actual* personal life (and, TBH, personality) than the hyper-filtered version she typically shares? Will it just be an extended version of Kylie’s Snapchat, all pouty selfie vids and lip kit swatches set to the newest R&B banger? Will we finally get to know the real Kylie Jenner? The first teaser she just shared on Twitter has a few clues:

A first look at my docu-series #LifeofKylie is out now! pic.twitter.com/cQI7upbkrB — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 11, 2017

While we wait for the show’s summer premiere, here’s everything we know about Kylie Jenner’s spinoff show so far:

Kylie’s friends will feature prominently “The last couple years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans,” Kylie said in a statement. “This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on, as well as some personal time with friends.” That will surely mean lots of screen time for her BFF Jordyn Woods and—we can only hope—her assistant-slash-friend Victoria and the recently mysteriously absent Harry. It’ll be produced by the usual suspects That would be the production company of the man with frosted tips who took a chance on a relatively unknown L.A. family so many years ago, Ryan Seacrest. Momager Kris Jenner will also be an executive producer Obvs. It has a very original name It’s reportedly called Life of Kylie. Are you blown away by the creativity? It’s premiering July 6 Kylie fans and looky-loos alike can anticipate eight all-Kylie episodes to start rolling out this summer.

