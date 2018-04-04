Amid All the Hollywood Breakups, Kristen Bell Reminds Us That Love Still Exists

Following the recent earth-shattering news that Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are calling it quits after nearly nine years of marriage, it’s understandable to feel that love is dead. After all, if super rich and gorgeous celebrities can’t make relationships work, what hope is there for the rest of us?

And it’s not just Tatum and Dewan (#Tatwan?) who are making our hearts hurt. We are still recovering from Anna Faris and Chris Pratt’s separation, and are only just starting to move on from Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s split. It’s been a tough few months for celeb couple shipping, to put it mildly. But amid all this sadness, all the emotional tweets and GIFs, one beloved duo is reminding us that there’s still hope for love.

On Tuesday, Kristen Bell shared an adorable throwback pic of her kissing husband Dax Shepard on their wedding day. The 37-year-old actor posted the black and white photo with the caption: “On our wedding day. Just cuz.” Did you just regain feeling in your heart???

On our wedding day. Just cuz. A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Apr 3, 2018 at 2:28pm PDT

Bell and 43-year-old Shepard tied the knot back in 2013 in a super low-key courthouse ceremony that reportedly only cost $142. The couple share two daughters, five-year-old Lincoln and three-year-old Delta, and their entire relationship has been filled with moments that inspire us common folk to expect more out of love. Remember the time Shepard surprised Bell with a SLOTH ON HER BIRTHDAY because it’s her fave animal?! Or the time Bell posted the SWEETEST Valentine’s Day note to Shepard on IG, thanking him for being with her through “thick and thin.”

“You two are inspirational [and] such a strong beautiful couple !! #hollywoodcanttouchthis,” one fan commented on yesterday’s #TBT. “All of my favourite celebrity couples are separating I hope not you too guy…keep the love alive always…May god bless your relationship…love you both,” wrote another.

Another particularly emotional fan commented: “You’re our only hope. You guys are inspiring. May the force be with you.”

Basically, the world is counting on you two, but no pressure.

