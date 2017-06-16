Happy Birthday KJ Apa! 11 Times the Riverdale Star Was the Cutest

Can you believe he’s 20?!

Actor KJ Apa posing in a button-up shirt on a pink multi-coloured background

(Photo: Getty)

It’s our fave Kiwi’s birthday! KJ Apa, aka our beloved Archie Andrews from Riverdale, turns 20 years old today. It’s no secret that the actor is best friends IRL with his co-star Cole Sprouse, so it’s safe to assume the two of them will be celebrating together in style. While we wait for Apa to stop by Toronto on Sunday for the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards, here are 11 times he was the absolute cutest. Happy birthday, KJ!

When he performed one of his sweet, sweet melodies on Riverdale

KJ Apa bowing on stage with a guitar around his neck

(Source: Giphy)

When he posted this adorbs throwback pic

Back when the sonnybill haircut was everything.

A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on

When he was cool with being called “Archiekins”

When he acknowledged the glory that is Luke Perry

Pez a true legend. Lucky to have him on this earth

A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on

When he was really, really happy in an interview

KJ Apa laughing during an interview in a white shirt and blazer

(Source: Giphy)

When he and Sprouse put their bromance to the test

When he cuddled with a pup

Missing this boy

A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on

When he got dressed up with the rest of the Riverdale crew

Dream team

A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on

When he and Sprouse fought with pool noodles

KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse play fighting with pool noodles

(Source: Giphy)

When he reminded us to go outdoors

Stop playing Pokemon and go for a trek

A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on

When he wished BFF Sprouse a happy birthday #truelove

Happy b day broski!

A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on

We love you, KJ!

A GIF of KJ Apa waving to on camera

(Source: Giphy)

