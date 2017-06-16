Happy Birthday KJ Apa! 11 Times the Riverdale Star Was the Cutest

It’s our fave Kiwi’s birthday! KJ Apa, aka our beloved Archie Andrews from Riverdale, turns 20 years old today. It’s no secret that the actor is best friends IRL with his co-star Cole Sprouse, so it’s safe to assume the two of them will be celebrating together in style. While we wait for Apa to stop by Toronto on Sunday for the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards, here are 11 times he was the absolute cutest. Happy birthday, KJ!

When he performed one of his sweet, sweet melodies on Riverdale

When he posted this adorbs throwback pic

Back when the sonnybill haircut was everything. A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on May 24, 2017 at 2:14pm PDT

When he was cool with being called “Archiekins”

The girl at chipotle just called me archiekins

— KJ Apa (@kj_apa) June 13, 2017

When he acknowledged the glory that is Luke Perry

Pez a true legend. Lucky to have him on this earth A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on May 4, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT

When he was really, really happy in an interview

When he and Sprouse put their bromance to the test



Are Archie and Jughead BFFs IRL? We put @kj_apa and @colesprouse‘s bromance to the test. #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/qI5CiM5UZw — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 25, 2017

When he cuddled with a pup

Missing this boy A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on Jan 22, 2017 at 10:12pm PST

When he got dressed up with the rest of the Riverdale crew

Dream team A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on Jan 8, 2017 at 5:46pm PST

When he and Sprouse fought with pool noodles



When he reminded us to go outdoors

Stop playing Pokemon and go for a trek A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on Jul 26, 2016 at 8:44pm PDT

When he wished BFF Sprouse a happy birthday #truelove

Happy b day broski! A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on Aug 3, 2016 at 9:03pm PDT

We love you, KJ!

