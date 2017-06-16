Happy Birthday KJ Apa! 11 Times the Riverdale Star Was the Cutest

It’s our fave Kiwi’s birthday! KJ Apa, aka our beloved Archie Andrews from Riverdale, turns 20 years old today. It’s no secret that the actor is best friends IRL with his co-star Cole Sprouse, so it’s safe to assume the two of them will be celebrating together in style. While we wait for Apa to stop by Toronto on Sunday for the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards, here are 11 times he was the absolute cutest. Happy birthday, KJ!
When he performed one of his sweet, sweet melodies on Riverdale
When he posted this adorbs throwback pic
When he was cool with being called “Archiekins”
The girl at chipotle just called me archiekins
— KJ Apa (@kj_apa) June 13, 2017
When he acknowledged the glory that is Luke Perry
Pez a true legend. Lucky to have him on this earth
A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on
When he was really, really happy in an interview
When he and Sprouse put their bromance to the test
Are Archie and Jughead BFFs IRL? We put @kj_apa and @colesprouse‘s bromance to the test. #Riverdale pic.twitter.com/qI5CiM5UZw
— Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) April 25, 2017
When he cuddled with a pup
A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on
When he got dressed up with the rest of the Riverdale crew
A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on
When he and Sprouse fought with pool noodles
When he reminded us to go outdoors
When he wished BFF Sprouse a happy birthday #truelove
A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on
We love you, KJ!
