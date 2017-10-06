The Way Kit Harington Tells the Story of His Proposal Will Make You LOL

If you’ve long shipped Game of Thrones’s Ygritte (a.k.a. Rose Leslie) and Jon Snow (a.k.a. Kit Harington), boy have we got some news from you. They’ve been dating for five years IRL, and now, THEY’RE ENGAGED! *hearts explode everywhere*

The hilarious way Harington recently told the story of their proposal will remind you of how charming he is… and also how pissed you are that Leslie gets to keep him forevermore.

According to the Daily Mail, Harington was on The Jonathan Ross Show—the episode airs tomorrow night!—telling the story of how he botched his original plan for proposing to Leslie. He said, “I did have some plans to do it, I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine and I blew my load early.”

Are you howling? Because we are. Apparently, Jon Snow doesn’t know anything (about appropriate language for talk shows). Harington quickly back-pedalled when he realized what he’d said: “I was meant to do it the day after with the lights. What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early.”

The cutie continued on excitedly about his upcoming nuptials, and Evening Standard reported that he’s asked the whole Game of Thrones cast to be there (d’awwww). “I rang [the producer] up and I said, ‘I’m getting married and it’s your fault actually’… I was like, ‘You need to factor in a Game of Thrones wedding by the way.’ They [the cast] have all got to be there so the whole thing has got to shut down.”

While the whole of Westeros will be in attendance, there is no. way. Leslie is allowing her wedding to become a cosplay scene. “No. There is absolutely no chance of me convincing [Leslie] of [a Game of Thrones-themed wedding],”Harington said.

