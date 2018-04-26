The Photos of Kim and Kanye’s House from Yeezy’s Twitter Tirade Are Riveting

On April 25, Kanye West took to Twitter to give his 28 million followers a small glimpse into his personal life with Kim Kardashian West. The rapper shared three interior photos of the $60 million Hidden Hills, California manse he shares with the reality star, and it is *seriously* giving us Night at the Museum vibes.

The house’s interior features large arched doorways and all-white-everything. The celeb couple clearly favour a minimalistic aesthetic, as there is a notable lack of furniture or pictures throughout each of the pics Yeezy shared. After all, why have a couch when you can have a headless statue?

West captioned the first photo, “do this look like the sunken place,” in reference to the Jordan Peele’s 2017 film, Get Out. Soon after the movie premiered, Peele took to his Twitter to further expand on the concept: “The Sunken Place means we’re marginalized. No matter how hard we scream, the system silences us,” he wrote. West similarly captioned the last photo: “more tweets from the sunken place.”

do this look like the sunken place pic.twitter.com/ixzKnaaaSy — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

more tweets from the sunken place pic.twitter.com/nJQdQ2aVKn — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Apparently West didn’t tell Kim that he’d be sharing the pics, because Kardashian jokingly tweeted: “Ummm babe. We had a rule to not show our home on social media! Soooo can we now allow KUWTK filming in the home?”

Ummm babe. We had a rule to not show our home on social media! Soooo can we now allow KUWTK filming in the home? https://t.co/bUMAn29K5K — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 25, 2018

Regardless, we’re sure the couple’s three kids don’t mind the minimalist vibe. After all, just think of how much fun it would be to race around that cavernous hallway!

