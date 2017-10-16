Is Kim K Eyeing the White House? We Count Down the Times She Got Political

Kim Kardashian West’s Twitter timeline is typically full of selfies and KKW Beauty updates. But in the wake of multiple devastating hurricanes and earthquakes and mass shootings, it seems the reality TV star has shifted her social media focus and may in fact be pitching a compelling new reality series for herself—one that sees her vying for a spot in the White House.

It’s not a far stretch to imagine KKW’s political aspirations. Kardashian West has already been dubbed “America’s new First Lady” thanks to her Jackie O-inspired Interview cover, and it seems she’s taking that sentiment seriously. As real First Lady Melania Trump appears to eschew the political spotlight in stilettos she wishes were high enough to keep her above flood levels, Kardashian West (as of late, at least) has taken a more *direct* approach to speaking out about the current political climate.

While managing a bajillion businesses and being a mama to two cute AF kids, the 36-year-old has taken the time to raise relief funds, rally for policy change and actually call out B.S. from the U.S. president on his favourite mode of communication. And since hubby Kanye West has also said he’s interested in running for president in 2020, Kardashian West could legit be prepping herself for a White House role.

Here, all the times Kardashian West got political—with ongoing updates.

When she blasted Trump for his delayed assistance in Puerto Rico

It would be an understatement to say Trump has had (and continues to have) a tone-deaf response to the 3.4 million people of Puerto Rico on the heels of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, which left the entire island without electricity for five days, clean water and working cell service—problems that are still affecting the majority of the island and will continue to do so until December. When Trump eventually visited the island, he said: “I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you’ve thrown our budget a little out of whack.”

If that wasn’t WTF terrible enough, he condemned news reports that said he wasn’t doing enough, attacked San Juan’s mayor, Carmen Yulín Cruz—who you know, was actually on the ground and wading through flood waters—and then urged people to “not believe the Fake News!”

Well, Kardashian West wasn’t taking the president’s insensitivity so lightly, and issued a scathing clapback:

They don’t have power to watch the news!!! Please stop tweeting & golfing while people are dying! Please step up & help! https://t.co/AP8PnapWaO — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 30, 2017

Someone give KKW Twitter’s 280-character extension!

The quip was followed by Kardashian West’s pledge to donate to Puerto Rico, promising to help get residents food and water. (In case you missed it, check out this video of Trump tossing paper towels like basketballs into a crowd at a relief centre.)

When she lobbied for gun control and asked people to donate blood for Las Vegas

After enduring a robbery at gunpoint in Paris, Kardashian West appears to have bolstered her sense of activism. Following the Las Vegas mass shooting—the largest to date in modern American history, which left 58 concertgoers dead and sent more than 500 to hospital—Kardashian West used her platform to lobby for gun control by tweeting to her 56 million+ followers.

Join the movement to end gun violence: Text ACT to 64433. pic.twitter.com/xN8a6vqkFx — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 2, 2017

Along with her message, the reality TV star shared photos and retweeted messages from Hillary Clinton, John Legend and other politicians and celebrities calling for immediate reforms to America’s gun control policies and criticizing U.S. senators for receiving donations from the NRA.

Kardashian West even urged her followers to donate blood to victims of the Las Vegas shooting, listing a number of donation centres in Nevada.

Las Vegas needs blood donations! Please see all of the listed donation centers below pic.twitter.com/L8S4QslRh1 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 2, 2017

But this isn’t the first time Kardashian West has called for stricter regulations on guns. Over the summer months, she shared a statement on her app for National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

“In almost 20 years, our country has made very little progress in enacting laws that would help protect innocent Americans from people who should not have access to firearms,” the beauty mogul wrote. “Right now, there are more guns owned by civilians in this country than in any other country in the world.”

When she used her Vogue Mexico cover to raise funds for Mexico earthquake relief

Kardashian West responded to the two earthquakes that rocked Mexico in September in the most Kardashian way possible: she used her cover shoot to raise money.

“My @VogueMexico cover comes out today! Proceeds of the magazine sales will be going towards Mexico earthquake relief through Project Paz,” she wrote on Twitter, reports People. The tweet has since been deleted, but she followed up with tweets asking fans to donate to Project Paz, a non-profit that’s raising funds for victims of the natural disasters that’s killed hundreds of people.

If you want to help, please consider making a donation to @ProjectPaz, who give every dollar raised to the victims https://t.co/hXB3Py9Sl8 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

Hey fans of @KimKardashian, it seems that you crashed our website. Ty for all your support. For donations, pls visit https://t.co/6X6mPLxZgL — PROJECT PAZ (@ProjectPaz) September 28, 2017

When she encouraged people to protect undocumented youth and #DefendDACA

Kardashian West’s father was Armenian-American whose grandparents immigrated to the United States following their escape from Armenia, so it makes sense she has a personal investment in refugees facing deportation. After the Trump administration announced their plan to rescind Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a program introduced by the Obama administration that protects undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children from deportation, Kardashian West joined those denouncing the plan and asked her followers to do the same.

To protect undocumented youth living in the US, call your Rep & tell them to pass the #DREAMAct #TCDisrupthttp://bit.ly/2hkejOK — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 25, 2017

When she donated to the Hurricane Harvey relief fund

Following the massive hurricane that devastated Houston, Texas, comedian Kevin Hart launched the Hurricane Harvey Relief Challenge to raise funds and support relief efforts in the area. From Beyoncé to Justin Timberlake and Dwayne Johnson, celebrities mobilized around the cause, raising more than $1 million USD for the Red Cross.

The Kardashian fam accepted Hart’s challenge, pledging half a million dollars to the program.

Houston we are praying for you! My mom, sisters & I will be donating $500,000 to @redcross and @salvationarmyus today #HoustonStrong — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 29, 2017

Kardashian West followed the donation with a flurry of tweets encouraging others to donate to the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army for Hurricane Harvey relief.

I tagged the organizations we are donating to if you want more information click on their pages and donate! #HurricaneHarvey #HoustonStrong — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 29, 2017

#HurricaneHarvey has left catastrophic effects. Join me in donating to @salvationarmyUS at https://t.co/O79TMuNi5q or text STORM to 51555 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 29, 2017

It’s heartbreaking to see the devastation in Texas. Text the word HARVEY to 90999 or donate to @RedCross: https://t.co/kGfyrDWBSj — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 29, 2017

While there are plenty of times Kardashian West has missed the mark, we can’t help but applaud her recent efforts. Keep it up, Kim!

