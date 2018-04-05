There’s a Totally Relatable Backstory to Kim K’s Glam Family Portrait

The Kardashian West fam is the glammest of all fams. But sometimes, behind the heaps of highlighter, the exotic vacations and alllll the designer clothing, they can be just like us.

Kim Kardashian-West recently shared a sweet family pic of all five members on her Instagram—the first to include baby Chicago. In the photo, the famous mom is looking gorg in a long-sleeved neutral-toned dress, and is holding her snoozing three-month-old babe. A blond Kanye West, 40, stands alongside her and gives his signature Blue Steel-stare into the camera, while Saint and North stand sweetly at (or on, note North’s feet placement) their parents’ feet. The photo is presh, but according to the queen of the contour, it wasn’t an easy feat.

“I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic. This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too,” Kardashian, 37, wrote in the caption.

You may have noticed that Saint looks like he’s about to bolt out of the frame, and that’s because apparently, he was. Kardashian revealed on her Twitter that she had her hands full in more ways than one, as she was using one of them to literally hold back the adventurous toddler. “One hand holding the baby and the other hand grabbing the back of Saints shirt because he kept running away lol,” she wrote.

One hand holding the baby and the other hand grabbing the back of Saints shirt because he kept running away lol — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 4, 2018

Earlier that day, the doting mom teased more photos by posting an adorable pic of Saint in his Easter best. With a hint of a smile, the youngster—who is twinning with his dad in a white shirt and black pants—reaches for what seems to be a toy in Kim’s hand.

Easter pics coming soon on my app A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 4, 2018 at 9:25am PDT

It looks like KKW’s efforts were rewarded, because the portrait is *totally* adorable, and the beauty kween’s BTS parenting struggles make it even more endearing.

