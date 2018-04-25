“There Is No Catfight:” SJP *Finally* Speaks Out About Her “Feud” with Kim Cattrall

While doing promo for her new film Blue Night, Sarah Jessica Parker was asked if she sees any end in sight for her “situation” with Kim Cattrall, and our girl did not shy away from setting the record straight.

“I’d just like to remind everybody that there is no catfight. I have never uttered an unkind, unsupportive, unfriendly word, so I would love to redefine it,” Parker told Vulture. “I also want to remind everybody that there were four women on the set and I spent equal time with all of them, so this was not a set with two women who didn’t get along. I’ve always held Kim’s work in high regard and always appreciative of her contributions.”

The actor also spoke about production for the SATC 3 movie, which came to a screeching halt last year amidst rumors of diva-like behaviour by Cattrall (who has since denied these rumours). “We still live in a free country where people get to make choices and sometimes the answer is ‘no,’ and the only way to respond for me is to respect that,” she said. “So whether we choose to revisit it at another time and reimagine that story — that’s something Michael (the writer) and I just haven’t talked about yet, that doesn’t mean we won’t, but we haven’t at this time.” So… that means a third movie could still happen, right?!

Regardless, SJP said that there is no bad blood—at least on her side of the matter. “There is no catfight, there never has been a catfight,” she said. “We are enormously proud of what we got to do and I don’t want someone sharing thoughts publicly, which is Kim’s right to do and that is what it is, but we spent 10, 12 years of our life doing something that I really loved and I feel privileged to be part of and I don’t want this to eclipse it or change its experience for that audience that was so good to us for so long.”

Will Cattrall respond? She has a history of calling out SJP

On February 10, Kim Cattrall took to her Instagram to slam her former Sex and the City co-star for being a “hypocrite” towards her and her family.

“My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’” Kim wrote. “Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already.) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

