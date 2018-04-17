This Is the *True* Meaning Behind Khloé Kardashian’s Baby Name

If you’re still scratching your head over why Khloé Kardashian and (soon-to-be ex?) boyfriend Tristan Thompson named their daughter True Thompson, you’re not alone. While the name may seen ~unconventional~, it turns out there’s meaning behind the choice.

According to momager Kris Jenner, True is a name that has been in the family for years. On Monday, the 62-year-old shared a pic of pink balloons on Instagram to welcome her ninth grandchild with the caption: “I’m so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!! FUN FACT… my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton….my Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton…so I am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!!”

Judgments aside, it’s refreshing to know that there’s some legit meaning and thought behind Kardashian’s choice.

The reality star also gave her daughter—who was born on April 12—Thompson’s last name, something fans wondered if she would do amid rumours that the 27-year-old basketball player cheated on her multiple times during her pregnancy.

But as reported by People, Kardashian was always going to give her daughter the Thompson name. “Khloé still very much loves Tristan, and this baby is one half his. True is their child together,” a source told the outlet. “Giving the baby his last name was never in question.”

Before you assume that everything is peachy between Kardashian and Thompson, some “insiders” are saying their relationship is sadly on the rocks. According to TMZ, Kardashian “is nowhere near forgiving Tristan” for his alleged infidelities, and apparently wants to leave his house in Cleveland where she’s staying with the baby as soon as she can fly again. TMZ also reports that Kardashians’s sisters—including Kim, Kourtney and Kendall—are “livid” with Thompson, and brother Rob is “raging.”

Whatever is *actually* happening, we’re just hoping that Khloé and baby True are doing OK.

