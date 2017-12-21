Khloé Kardashian Confirms 2017’s Worst-Kept Secret: Duh, She’s Pregnant!

Secret’s out, dolls!

After months of speculation, Khloé Kardashian, 33, has officially confirmed she’s pregnant with her first child with Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 26.

She announced the news—how else?—on Instagram, posting a black-and-white photo in her Calvins with her hands and Thompson’s embracing her growing bump. “My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby,” the multi-hyphenate TV star wrote in a lengthy post. “Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we’ve been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately.”

Fans quickly began to speculate whether the post was also a low-key engagement and/or wedding announcement for the kouple as well, since Kardashian is also sporting some bling on her left hand. Her relationship status is for another day’s news, as neither Kardashian, Thompson nor any of the rest of their extended fam has had their response approved by Kris said anything yet.

The NBA player did, however, leave (only a slightly cringe-worthy) comment on her Instagram post: “My love, thank you for… allowing to share this moment with you… Girl you look better now.” He wasn’t the only one commenting, either. Bella Hadid, outspoken Kardashian stan Millie Bobby Brown and more than 389,000 of her fans have since left congratulatory messages for Koko.

If there’s anything the Kardashians have taught us, it’s the power of a meticulously styled and well-timed reveal. Yes, this news has been rumoured since September, but we’re still here for it. Before Kardashian was the subject of pregnancy reports, it was her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, 20, who was reportedly expecting. The makeup mogul has yet to confirm whether she’s pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. But since reports first surfaced, she’s posted nothing but cropped photos or selfies in loose-fitting outfits.

Many thought Kris herself had subtly confirmed the news back in November, when she posted a photo on Instagram of cozy pyjamas she received “for every one of my grandchildren.” The pic showed nine pairs of PJs, three for Kourtney’s kids, three for Kim’s (including the daughter she’s due to welcome via surrogate in January) and one for Rob and Blac Chyna’s daughter Dream—leaving two extras, presumably for Khloé and Kylie’s wee ones.

DAY 19 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 19, 2017 at 10:44am PST

Rumour has it Jenner’s bump will be revealed in the family’s annual Christmas card. Rather than sharing one stellar photo opp this year, the krew has created a 25-day advent calendar, with Kim sharing a new image each day on her Instagram during the days leading up to Christmas. Eli Russell Linnetz (who directed Kanye West’s videos for “Famous” and “Fade”) is the photographer behind the shots, and the pics so far have included family members from grand dame Mary Jo to Kanye to baby girl Dream. Kylie has yet to appear.

Will Day 25 feature Kris’s youngest child and her baby bump? We can’t keep up!

