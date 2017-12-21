Khloé Kardashian Confirms 2017’s Worst-Kept Secret: Duh, She’s Pregnant!

Secret’s out, dolls!
After months of speculation, Khloé Kardashian, 33, has officially confirmed she’s pregnant with her first child with Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 26.
She announced the news—how else?—on Instagram, posting a black-and-white photo in her Calvins with her hands and Thompson’s embracing her growing bump. “My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby,” the multi-hyphenate TV star wrote in a lengthy post. “Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we’ve been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately.”
My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can’t believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you’ve been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love! Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we’ve been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life!
Fans quickly began to speculate whether the post was also a low-key engagement and/or wedding announcement for the kouple as well, since Kardashian is also sporting some bling on her left hand. Her relationship status is for another day’s news, as neither Kardashian, Thompson nor any of the rest of their extended fam has
had their response approved by Kris said anything yet.
The NBA player did, however, leave (only a slightly cringe-worthy) comment on her Instagram post: “My love, thank you for… allowing to share this moment with you… Girl you look better now.” He wasn’t the only one commenting, either. Bella Hadid, outspoken Kardashian stan Millie Bobby Brown and more than 389,000 of her fans have since left congratulatory messages for Koko.
If there’s anything the Kardashians have taught us, it’s the power of a meticulously styled and well-timed reveal. Yes, this news has been rumoured since September, but we’re still here for it. Before Kardashian was the subject of pregnancy reports, it was her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, 20, who was reportedly expecting. The makeup mogul has yet to confirm whether she’s pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. But since reports first surfaced, she’s posted nothing but cropped photos or selfies in loose-fitting outfits.
Many thought Kris herself had subtly confirmed the news back in November, when she posted a photo on Instagram of cozy pyjamas she received “for every one of my grandchildren.” The pic showed nine pairs of PJs, three for Kourtney’s kids, three for Kim’s (including the daughter she’s due to welcome via surrogate in January) and one for Rob and Blac Chyna’s daughter Dream—leaving two extras, presumably for Khloé and Kylie’s wee ones.
Rumour has it Jenner’s bump will be revealed in the family’s annual Christmas card. Rather than sharing one stellar photo opp this year, the krew has created a 25-day advent calendar, with Kim sharing a new image each day on her Instagram during the days leading up to Christmas. Eli Russell Linnetz (who directed Kanye West’s videos for “Famous” and “Fade”) is the photographer behind the shots, and the pics so far have included family members from grand dame Mary Jo to Kanye to baby girl Dream. Kylie has yet to appear.
Will Day 25 feature Kris’s youngest child and her baby bump? We can’t keep up!
Related:
Why I Love Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and Research Says that’s OK
RIP, Selfies. Kim Kardashian West Says They’re Dead
Kim Addresses Blackface Backlash + More of the Kardashians’ Tone-Deaf Ways