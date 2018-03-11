Khloé Kardashian’s Baby Shower Was OTT & Here Are the Pics to Prove It

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 10, 2018 at 7:09pm PST

No one throws a baby shower quite like the Kardashians.

Remember the romantic fête Kim Kardashian West hosted last November to welcome her third child—complete with an indoor cherry blossom forest? Or Kylie’s very pink pajama party earlier this year, where all her guests wore matching custom silk PJs?

Keeping with the tradition of OTT baby showers, Khloé Kardashian celebrated the impending arrival of her first child with beau Tristan Thompson together with her friends and family in the Grand Ballroom at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles on Saturday March 10.

“It was like a pink dream,” an insider told People. No kidding.

Thousands of pink balloons and flowers adorned the ballroom, including hanging flower gardens with hundreds of pink roses suspended from the ceiling. Celeb floral designer Jeff Haynes-Leatham transformed the space with wall-to-wall hedges and animal-shaped arrangements. The elephant in the room was a literal one: guests were greeted by a huge topiary cut to look like elephant and another to resemble a giraffe, a nod to Khloé’s fave stuffed animal Henry. The finishing touch? “Baby Thompson” emblazoned in pink neon lights.

“This room is heaven,” said Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner in an Instagram video.

Khloé asked guests to wear pink—and they did not disappoint. The 33-year-old reality star and denim designer, who is due to give birth to a daughter in the next few weeks, wore a hand-beaded custom cocktail dress by Sergio Hudson and the blush silk crepe robe of our dreams.

New mom Kylie was among the first to arrive with one-month-old Stormi in tow. On Snapchat she shared of a photo of Khloé’s baby bump, captioning it: “I can’t wait to meet you baby.”

The guest list included all of Khloé’s sisters—Kim (who arrived fashionably late, judging by her Snapchat), Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall—mom Kris, grandmother Mary Jo “M.J.” Houghton, and close famouses like Kanye West’s publicist Tracy Nguyen Romulus, jeweller Lorraine Schwartz, Real Housewives of Miami’s Larsa Pippen and Atlanta’s Kim Zolciak-Biermann, model and BFF Jordyn Woods and TV host Maria Menounos.

“Today was an absolute dream!” Khloé later tweeted. “I can’t even put into words how beautiful my shower was! I never wanted it to end!”

Despite her best wishes, the afternoon soiree, hosted by Amazon Baby Registry, wrapped up early—giving the Kardashian crew just enough time to make it to Tristan’s 27th birthday party later that evening.

Here’s your inside look.

(Photo: Instagram/@khloekardashian) The Kardashian-Jenner crew

