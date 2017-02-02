We Asked a Colour Expert About Kendall Jenner’s Magic Pink Walls

kenny’s pink xmas A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Dec 9, 2016 at 8:35am PST

If the walls in Kendall Jenner’s home could talk, apparently they’d whisper sweet, sweet messages to calm her mind—and her stomach.

The reality star turned model posted a chic Insta in December, showing her frosted Christmas tree against the pink walls of her living room, but only recently revealed that there’s more to that background colour than meets the eye.

“I decided to paint it pink because while I was trying to figure out what I wanted to do with the room, I went to dinner with friends and they had just gone to the ‘Human Condition’ exhibition at a former hospital in L.A.,” Jenner wrote on her app. “They were telling me there’s a pink room at the exhibit that had an explanation of the color choice: Baker-Miller Pink is the only color scientifically proven to calm you AND suppress your appetite. I was like, ‘I NEED this color in my house!’”

Apparently Baker-Miller Pink (R: 255, G:145, B:175) can act as a sort of subtle kryptonite, able to subdue the angry and hangry with a single hue. Also known as “drunk tank pink,” the colour was first tested at a Naval Correctional facility and later in prison cells. A few studies found that the shade can calm aggressive and violent inmates and may even reduce strength, blood pressure and pulse rate (!). Sources also report that researchers at Johns Hopkins University discovered that the pink shade could tone down appetite—making us wonder why more diet programs haven’t adopted a pink palette.

Could this be the reason that Pepto-Bismol chose its signature shade? Has Kendall straight up stumbled upon why pink became the worldwide lady colour? Is our gender’s signature hue really just a way of keeping us all calm and skinny?

CURSE THE PATRIARCHY, they’ve done it again.

Before you go painting the town bubblegum pink, it’s important to note that experts aren’t exactly prescribing pink as a go-to therapy—especially since multiple other studies say that Baker-Miller Pink actually has no affect on behaviour.

“That colour suppresses aggressive behaviour for about 15 minutes, and then it doesn’t really work after that,” says architectural colour consultant Sylvia O’Brien, pointing out that prisons generally use this colour in transit areas where inmates only spend a short amount of time.

The Toronto-based colour specialist also says the shade won’t colour you any less hungry. “If you want to suppress appetite and calm down, you want to be looking at blues,” she says, explaining that reds actually tend to increase people’s appetite (see: McDonald’s, KFC, Pizza Hut).

Her advice for Kendall? If she’s keen on sticking to pink, O’Brien recommends going with a paler shade because “after about 15 minutes, Baker-Miller pink is not a calming colour.”

While Jenner didn’t reveal whether the “the power of pink” is working as originally described, she said that she is “loving it!”

Related:

Editor’s Picks: 8 Ways to Get Punky in Pink

14 Gifts for the Valentine’s Day Hater in Your Life

Beyoncé Just Announced on Insta that She’s Having Two Beybies!

Miss Universe Canada and Ashley Graham Shut Down Body-Shamers

#thighface Is Instagram’s Latest, Weirdest Makeup Trend