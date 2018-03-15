Kendall Jenner Spills on Her Tattoos to Ellen DeGeneres

Have you ever noticed that Kendall Jenner has a small smattering of ink on the inside of her bottom lip? (Like, inside her mouth.) And that’s not her only tat. On the March 15 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the mega model told our fave daytime television host—and the one who manages to get the most dirt out of our fave celebs—that she got a hidden tattoo with the word “meow” after downing a couple cocktails. Pretty relatable, actually.

In a clip from the interview, DeGeneres asks Jenner to see the tattoo—while asking “why would you do this?” (LOL).

“I was drunk! I was drunk!! I was not thinking clearly,” said Jenner. When asked why she chose the word, she said: “It was literally the first thing that came to my mind, like, I don’t know! Just like my drunk thoughts.”

Jenner was inked by celeb tattoo artist JonBoy and told DeGeneres that it didn’t actually hurt very much. “It’s just like fattiness, I don’t even know what this is: is it a muscle, fat, whatever? But it’s not—like bone hurts really badly.”

Jenner also dished on some of her other tats, like a white heart on her finger. “I have, like, finger tattoos here and you can’t even see them but these—that one hurt. Yeah, it’s like a little white heart. My first one was a white dot because I just wanted to know what it felt like. All my friends have them! I just want to know what it feels like.”

Even Jenner succumbs to peer pressure, y’all.

