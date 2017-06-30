Kendall & Kylie’s New Line of “Vintage” T-Shirts Are the Latest Kardashian Facepalm

When you think of rap and rock legends like Notorious B.I.G., Tupac Shakur and The Doors, you naturally think of Kendall and Kylie Jenner, right? Ugh. Well, it’s another day, another Kardashian kontroversy, this time with the youngest members of the Kardashian-Jenner krew stuffing their well-shod feet into their grilled mouths with a line of “vintage T-shirts” that literally no one has the patience to deal with.

On June 28, Kendall and Kylie dropped a collection of T-shirts for their Kendall + Kylie line entitled “Rock vs. Rap.” The tees in question featured iconic images of musicians like The Notorious B.I.G., Pink Floyd, Tupac, Led Zeppelin and Ozzy Osbourne with—brace yourself—photos of the reality stars’ faces and the letters “K.K.” superimposed over top. I mean, what Tupac fan hasn’t longed for a $125 T-shirt with the Kardashian family initials pretty much covering up an image of his face or Kendall’s enormous hoops obscuring Biggie’s likeness?

I am #DEAD tht Kendall + Kylie put their family’s initials on a Tupac shirt and are selling it for $125 pic.twitter.com/Wv3oGupGQO — alliehustle (@alliehustle_) June 28, 2017

I hope Puff crops Kendall and Kylie outta pics for the rest of eternity smh pic.twitter.com/Q6doEUhTRO — Frazier Tharpe (@The_SummerMan) June 29, 2017

The backlash was kwik and it wasn’t just from incensed Twitter users who accused the sisters of appropriating and whitewashing images of the musical and cultural icons. Families of some of the musicians featured quickly responded, with both the estates of Notorious B.I.G. and The Doors issuing cease and desist letters to the Jenner sisters for unauthorized use of the images.

Biggie Smalls’ mother Voletta Wallace also slammed the sisters on Instagram, writing “I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful, disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!”

I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this. The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!! A post shared by Voletta Wallace (@volettawallace) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:31am PDT

Even Sharon Osbourne, whose family is no stranger is controversy, expressed her disappointment in the girls with this burn on Twitter: “Girls, you haven’t earned the right to put your face with musical icons. Stick to what you know…lip gloss.”

Girls, you haven’t earned the right to put your face with musical icons. Stick to what you know…lip gloss. pic.twitter.com/BhmuUVrDBn — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) June 29, 2017

After a day of being dragged, Kendall wrote this apology on Twitter and the designs were pulled from their site. “These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologize to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists. We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons in anyway. The tee shirts have been pulled from retail and all images have been removed. We will use this as an opportunity to learn from these mistakes and again, we are very sorry.”

Unfortunately for Kendall and Kylie, the apology might be too little, too late. Early this morning, the estate of Notorious B.I.G. issued a statement to People in response to the Jenners’ apology that implied the dramz is far from over. “While we appreciate that the Jenners have made an apology and pulled the unlawful and unauthorized items, this matter has yet to be resolved.”

