

Just when you were starting to wonder what Katy Perry has been up to lately besides naughty-paddle boarding, she comes roaring back into the spotlight with the pop banger we all needed. “Chained to the Rhythm”—Katy’s first single since last year’s song you might have forgotten about “Rise”—juuuuust dropped and it’s safe to say, we’re already pretty obsessed.

Here’s everything to know about the new song so far. (BRB just listening to it on repeat.)

She’s been leaving major clues that new music was coming

From chaining actual disco balls in major cities—including Toronto!—all over the world (which, P.S., were listening stations where you could plug in and sample the new tune) to unveiling a massive billboard in L.A. and teasing the cover artwork just an hour before the song’s release, Katy’s been leaving breadcrumbs all week and her fans have been gobbling them up on social media.

A video posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Feb 7, 2017 at 9:46am PST

The song is bomb

Bouncy, smooth and with just the right amount of disco throwback vibes (anyone else is getting delightful whiffs of The Weeknd‘s “I Feel it Coming”?), the song will reportedly be the first single from her next album. Her last studio album, Prism, was released in late 2013 which is essensh 1913 by today’s standards.

She worked with some seriously chic collaborators

“Chained to the Rhythm” features Skip Marley (yep, one of the legendary Bob Marley’s grandsons) and rumour has it that powerhouse Sia and prolific hit-machine Max Martin co-produced it.

Cool, but what about a new album?

While no official launch date for her next album has been released, we have a feeling lots more Katy Perry freshness is imminent. With her new bleach blonde lewk, the hype around this sure-to-be-a-hit track, and a much-anticipated performance at this Sunday’s GRAMMYs, we smell a serious comeback.



While we all anxiously await the *official* vid, watch the lyric video right here:

