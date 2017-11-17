Did This Dress Get Katy Perry Banned from China?

While you’ll be seeing lots of famous faces on Victoria Secret’s catwalk in Shanghai, there’s one you won’t see: Katy Perry.

The 33-year-old pop star—who was rumoured to perform at the annual lingerie fashion show—has been banned from the communist country indefinitely, according to Page Six. But why is the Chinese government so anti-Perry, you ask? Before you jump to conclusions and assume they’re just not fans of her terrible hit Swish Swish, it’s apparently because of a glitter sunflower dress she wore.

During her 2015 concert in Taipei, Taiwan, Perry sported an in-your-face sparkly dress adorned with sunflowers. This would have all been fine (maybe) if the sunflower wasn’t a symbol used the year before by anti-Chinese protestors. It didn’t help that Perry also draped herself in a Taiwanese flag to show support for the country. (FYI, Taiwan has been fighting for its independence from China for years.)

“She was initially granted a visa to perform at the VS show in Shanghai, then Chinese officials changed their minds and yanked her visa,” a source told Page Six. “For every artist who wants to perform in China, officials comb through their social-media and press reports to see if they have done anything deemed to be offensive to the country. Maroon 5 was banned a few years ago because one band member wished the Dalai Lama happy birthday on Twitter.”

But Perry isn’t the only star recently shut out of Shanghai. According to Page Six, models Julia Belyakova, Kate Grigorieva and Irina Sharipova have also had issues obtaining visas for China. And on Thursday—just days before the show is set to film—it was revealed that model Gigi Hadid won’t be attending the VS show, either, though the reason hasn’t been confirmed.

Normally we’d be praying that Justin Bieber could just replace Perry as a headlining performer, but he’s been banned from China, too. At this rate, we may have to settle for a performance from Raffi.

