What do you do when you’re an artist who can’t stand Taylor Swift? Take a note from the pop star’s own songbook and write a revenge track, of course.

Swift’s ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris and known enemy Katy Perry revealed they’ve recorded a new song together for Harris’s upcoming album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, and the internet is already calling the move shady. Harris announced the collab Tuesday on his Instagram, and TBH, our first reaction was, “When are grown-ass, Hollywood stars going to stop acting like high schoolers?”

Let’s be frank: Why on earth is Harris, a super successful 33-year-old Scottish hunk/DJ, wasting his energy throwing shade at a woman he dated for only 15 months and broke up with last year? Is he still upset that Swift paired up with actor Tom Hiddleston so soon after they split? Does he go to bed angry, knowing the world found out that Swift was the secret writer behind his hit track, “This Is What You Came For”? Whatever his reasoning, spiteful behaviour ain’t a good look on anyone—not even an Armani underwear model.

And Perry? Don’t even get us started. To summarize the eye-rolling beef: Swift apparently *hates* 32-year-old Perry because she’s a “mean girl” and tried to steal Swift’s dancers for herself. Instead of taking the high road and moving on, 27-year-old Swift penned “Bad Blood,” which, as we all know, is obviously allegedly about Perry. And even though Perry is one of the hottest singers on the planet with her own beauty line (and recently got all activist like), the “California Gurls” singer won’t forgive Swift until she says sorry for what she’s done. This, friends, is real drama coming from two adult women who have built million-dollar empires.

Constant immature “revenge” behaviour like this is infuriating. Not only does it send a message that you have to “get back” at people who did you wrong—it also looks desperate. These idolized celebs could be using their platforms to teach youngsters how to effectively deal with conflict, and how to treat people with kindness. Instead, Harris, Perry and Swift’s exhausting passive-aggressive back-and-forth paints them out to be petty pop stars. And while it’s normal for people—stars or otherwise—to have drama from time to time, self-described feminists, like Perry and Swift, should be empowering each other—not trying to break each other down.

Although disappointing, the Harris and Perry partnership shouldn’t come as a surprise. After Swift was caught cuddling Hiddleston, a freshly single Harris—nursing a bruised heart and ego—ranted about his feelings on Twitter. “I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it. Please focus on the positive aspects of YOUR life because you’ve earned a great one. God bless everyone have a beautiful day,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Maybe you should take some of your own advice, Harris, instead of making lyrics out of tweets.

