Spoiler Alert! Kanye West’s Celeb Circle Is Still Intact

Kanye West’s recent return to Twitter has been a headline-making, eye-opening—and at times—eye-rolling ride. So far, the 40-year-old rapper, producer and designer has shared his reflections on creativity, made outrageous declarations and posted divisive opinions, as only Yeezy can. There have been tweets about love, Get Out, emojis, ping pong, the GRAMMYs, his children, Michael Jackson and more. Yet his most divisive, most head-turning dispatches have been those about his support of U.S. President Donald Trump.

His political rants about loving Trump and having the president sign his MAGA cap sparked rumours that he was rapidly losing famous followers, namely, the ones who have voiced their distaste for Trump and his policies, including Rihanna and Nicki Minaj.

But there were conflicting reports about how many followers had *really* abandoned West’s ship. One Twitter user claimed West lost 9M followers in less than ten minutes (which a Twitter spokesperson has since denied), while another included stars like Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Katy Perry on a list of celebs who had reportedly removed Yeezy from their feeds. So, when stories about West’s depleting celeb connections–on social media, at least–persisted, we did our own detective work.

Unfollowed Kanye West *so far*… Ariana Grande

BTS

Drake

Harry Styles

Jaden Smith

Janelle Monáe

Justin Bieber

Katy Perry

Kendrick Lamar

Lana del Rey

Nicki Minaj

Rihanna

The Weekend

Troye Sivan

Zayn Malik — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 25, 2018

A very important and official FLARE investigation found that despite reports, West can still count Rihanna, Drake, Lamar, Harry Styles, Lana del Rey, Minaj and Perry among his followers as of this writing. His 28M-strong Twitter audience also includes pal John Legend, who notably tried to talk West down in the friendliest way possible (in his efforts to get the rapper to rethink his stance on Trump, the “All of Me” singer described West as “the greatest artist of our generation”). Legend’s message ultimately resulted in the artists agreeing to disagree. #kanyeshrug

As for his in-laws, Kris Jenner, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian all still appear to be keeping up with Kanye. So why all the buzz about who is and isn’t part of the influential artist’s following? Are fans as put off by his posts as they are intrigued by his ideas? It seems that friends and fans alike might disagree with the outspoken artist, but they’re still curious to see what he might say next. Case closed!

Related:

The Photos of Kim and Kanye’s House from Yeezy’s Twitter Tirade Are Riveting

Chrissy Teigen & Kim K’s Hilarious Response to Kanye’s #Woke Tweet Gives Us Life

An Open Letter to Kanye West, re: Emailing Kim Fashion Rules