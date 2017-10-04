16 Things You Probs Didn’t Know About Supermodel Kaia Gerber

Being the offspring of Cindy freaking Crawford—one of the original supermodels—surely has its perks for an aspiring model, but her teenage daughter Kaia Gerber is killing it in the fashion industry all on her own. From magazine covers to fragrance endorsements, this girl is seriously on fuegs. She also just wrapped SS18 fashion month in which she walked in approx. one million shows. And—excuse us—she just turned 16 in September.

Here, 16 Kaia Gerber facts you probs didn’t know about the model-of-the-moment (other than the fact that she’s genetically blessed and is clearly rubbing it in our faces).

(Photo: instagram.com/kaiagerber) Her runway debut was for the SS18 Calvin Klein show and we die for this silky cowboy lewk.

2. She was photographed by fellow model alum Kendall Jenner for the cover of LOVE Magazine.

3. She’s been styled by Mel Ottenberg a.k.a. Rihanna’s stylist a.k.a. one degree of separation from Queen RiRi.

4. Homegirl showcased her family’s Muskoka cottage in the pages of Vogue, NBD.

5. If you’re wondering who her identical twin is, look no further than supermodel mom Cindy Crawford. She is the legit spitting image of a young Cindy. It’s freaky.

6. She’s even graced the cover of Vogue Paris alongside her gorgeous mama.

7. She has a model big bro, Presley Gerber (*insert fire emoji here*), who is also a model.

8. She takes part in annual family costumes because a family that cosplays together, stays together.

9. Kaia attended Wayhome Music Festival in Oro-Medonte, Ontario this past summer and watched the iconic Frank Ocean perform.

10. She’s a daddy’s gal through and through.

11. Speaking of Kaia’s father, Rande Gerber is a total daddy…

12. She has two crazy cute Maltese-Yorkie puppers named Sugar and Widget.

13. She was amigas with model Bella Hadid long before she became a star.

14. She’s a BIG fan of Harry Styles. The former 1D star was photographed hanging with the Gerber crew at their Muskoka pad. Like, excuse us.

15. She’s a Virgo so it’s fair to assume she’s a hyper-organized and motivated gal.

16. The girl loves a hike with a view. #CelebsAreJustLikeUs, amiright? Next

