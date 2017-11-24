This Is Us Star Justin Hartley Pretended to Be Ryan Reynolds For a “Fan”

How has stardom changed your life? It’s a question Justin Hartley and his co-stars, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia have been asked many times since the premiere of their hit show This is Us, which came out last fall.

So, when a “fan” gushed over Hartley at a charity event recently, he didn’t think twice. “People recognize you and they’re sort of really nice to you,” Hartley said about becoming mainstream famous. “This woman recognized me—I could tell, she was standing right next to me and she made this face… I thought she was gonna tackle me.”

Hartley continued, “This is amazing. She really likes me. I was feeling pretty good about myself!” But as it turns out, the “fan” thought she was talking to one of our other fave Hollywood hotties, Ryan Reynolds! Hartley didn’t realize until she asked about Blake (as in, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds’s wife), and if he anticipated that Deadpool would be such a hit. L.O.L.

“I was insulted for half a second, and then I even felt better about myself,” Hartley said. “I didn’t have the heart to tell her, so for the next ten minutes, I just pretended I was the coolest guy on earth—Ryan Reynolds.” What a fricken cutie!!! We’re not sure Hartley looks anything like Reynolds (though they are both straight snacks), but we love Hartley even more—if that’s even possible?—for playing along with the misunderstanding.

“On my way out, I went to give her one last wave and she was just giving me the death stare,” said Hartley. Imagine how humiliating it would be to have a full convo thinking you’re talking to some other famous person??? But also, how the heck do you confuse these two dudes???

