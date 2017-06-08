Justin Bieber has been teasing us all week. On Wednesday, the 23-year-old pop star tweeted his latest mysterious message: a black and white video of Victoria’s Secret model Romee Strijd dancing around in a bra to a snippet of his new single, “2U.” The accompanying text read, “Friday #2U.”

Then, the Biebs posted a vid on Instagram of 25-year-old Portuguese model Sara Sampaio lip-syncing another verse of “2U.”

#2U Friday @sarasampaio A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jun 7, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

Apart from a love of beautiful women, there’s a few things we know for sure about Bieber’s recent posts. The Canadian bad boy’s new track is a collab with French DJ David Guetta, and it’s dropping this Friday. Strijd and Sampaio, who also shared the sensual clips on their own Instagram accounts, aren’t the only VS models Bieber is working with.

On Tuesday, 28-year-old Swedish beauty Elsa Hosk posted a silent video of her singing *something* with the caption, “So @justinbieber was wondering if you could guess these lyrics…@victoriassecret.” Jasmine Tookes, 26, also posted a soundless clip of her dancing in a bra, cryptically captioned, “#2U @justinbieber @davidguetta.”

On Monday, when the Biebs tweeted seemingly random names of women—Elsa, Jasmine, Sara, Romee, Stella and Martha—the internet was all like, WTF, Justin! Now, it’s safe to say those names represent models Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Sara Sampaio, Romee Strijd, Stella Maxwell and Martha Hunt. Sly move, Bieber.

Elsa

Jasmine

Sara

Romee

Stella

Martha — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 5, 2017

While the short clips Bieber has posted reveal “2U” is catchy as hell, we still have questions: what’s with all the models? Is Bieber trying to tell us he has a Victoria’s Secret collection coming out? Will he even star in his own music video? Is he performing again at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show? DOES HE JUST LOVE WOMEN?

Until Friday, we’ll keep asking, Justin, what do you mean?

