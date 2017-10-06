Here’s the Skinny on Justin Bieber’s Rumoured New GF

It looks like Justin Bieber is using his break from the spotlight to find love! After years of on-and-off flings with stars like Hailey Baldwin and Sofia Richie, the “Sorry” singer has been spotted out with 26-year-old actress Paola Paulin.
The pair was pictured leaving Chateau Marmont in Lose Angeles on October 4, after attending a church service at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills. The two seemed relaxed and happy in each other’s company, with the Mexico native wearing a casual black tank top, ripped jeans and a denim jacket, while Bieber opted for a plaid vest and black cap.
She may be dating one of the world’s biggest pop stars, but Paulin is more than just Bieber’s girlfriend. Here are some fast facts about the brunette beauty.
She was born in Mexico but raised in Colombia
While living in Medellin, the star spent some months travelling to and from the United States in order to perfect her English language skills. Now, the South American beauty is fluent in three languages: Spanish, French and English.
She’s multi-talented
From a young age, Paulin became interested in a wide variety of extracurricular activities. Along with being trilingual, the star is an avid painter, guitar player and ballerina. She’s also extremely active in a variety of sports, like tennis and swimming.
She has a degree in business
Paulin has beauty, brains and brawn. She graduated from Pontifical Bolivarian University in Colombia with a degree in International Business Management. She was one of only 20 Colombian ambassadors working on a project with the Organization of American States in Washington. Immediately following her graduation, the Ballers star relocated to Miami for a job at ProColombia as an investment assistant.
She was signed to Elite Model Management in 2012
After garnering immediate attention for her stunning natural beauty, Paulin was signed to Elite Model Management and walked in fashion shows during SwimWeek, Mercedes Fashion Week and Miami Funkshow. Her modelling resume is stacked with numerous campaigns, including ones with Coca-Cola, Sketchers and L’Oréal.
She had her big break on-screen alongside Dwayne Johnson
Paulin’s acting career flourished when she was cast opposite Dwayne Johnson in the critically-acclaimed HBO series Ballers, produced by Mark Wahlberg. The show, in its third season, follows the antics of a group of football playing friends.
She is pastor-approved
Carl Lentz, pastor of Hillsong Church and Justin’s reported spiritual guide, has given Paulin his seal of approval. The Stratford native was recently joined his new lady at one of Lentz’s services in LA.
Related:
There’s a Lawsuit Involving a Woman Who Allegedly Peeped Justin Bieber’s Medical Records
Leave Justin Alone! We Need to Respect the Biebs & His Decision to Cancel His Tour
Justin Bieber Can Do No Wrong in My Eyes: A Confession
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.