Here’s the Skinny on Justin Bieber’s Rumoured New GF

It looks like Justin Bieber is using his break from the spotlight to find love! After years of on-and-off flings with stars like Hailey Baldwin and Sofia Richie, the “Sorry” singer has been spotted out with 26-year-old actress Paola Paulin.

The pair was pictured leaving Chateau Marmont in Lose Angeles on October 4, after attending a church service at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills. The two seemed relaxed and happy in each other’s company, with the Mexico native wearing a casual black tank top, ripped jeans and a denim jacket, while Bieber opted for a plaid vest and black cap.