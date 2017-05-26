Another day, another Bieber drama.

During a surprise show on Tuesday night at 1 OAK nightclub in New York, Justin Bieber forgot the lyrics to his own song. While performing “Despacito”—a Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee track that features Biebs singing in Spanish—the 23-year-old started rambling words, and said, “I don’t know the words so I say Dorito… I don’t know the words so I say burrito.” Someone give this kid a smack snack!

When the Canadian bad boy couldn’t think of anymore words that rhymed with “Despacito,” he started singing, “blah, blah, blah.” At one point, Bieber turned the mic to audience members and asked if they knew the words. The Chainsmokers, who were onstage with him, didn’t help him out, either.

“i don’t know the words so i say dorito” KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK EU TE VENERO JUSTIN BIEBER pic.twitter.com/DEA7qM8D5n — mare (@biebeart) May 24, 2017

Bieber first wowed us with his Spanish when the “Despacito” remix dropped, and again during a recent concert in Puerto Rico. But now? The internet is less than impressed.

These videos of Justin Bieber not knowing the words to Despacito are just unacceptable. He’s poking fun at the whole Spanish culture — Caleb Owens (@calebowens94) May 25, 2017

Bieber screaming burrito for the hook on “Despacito” cause he doesn’t know his own lyrics is a euphemism for every Cancun Spring Break ever — Yung Dia$pora Papi (@tomasflow7) May 25, 2017

despacito is not justin bieber’s song he was only featured in the remix tht shouldn’t have never been made, the original is better smh — stef (@uIItjimin) May 25, 2017

Haven’t heard anything more annoying https://t.co/0cBBQbklGY — Al Veronica (@EmBackFoRevenge) May 25, 2017

However some people think Bieber’s performance was entertaining.

He wasn’t mocking anything, he was drunk & having fun, y’all take 4 years of Spanish and can only say “Hola” he learnt the lyrics in 2 hours https://t.co/bX7vPQLy3D — nádia (@typedbieber) May 24, 2017

Although it’s wildly inappropriate, Justin Bieber singing dorito and burrito instead of despacito is pretty funny! — Georgina Connaughton (@GeorginaConn) May 26, 2017

Puerto Rican star Fonsi recently told Entertainment Tonight that the Biebs insisted singing in Spanish on the remix, and “took the time to enunciate everything.”

“We had an English lyric for everything and he’s like, ‘No, no, no, no, I’m gonna do this in Spanish,'” Fonsi told ET.

Maybe Bieber should spend more time learning the language, and less time singing about burritos. Until then, we’ll be listening to the recorded version of the song.

Related:

Peep This Gallery of Justin Bieber’s Worst Tattoos

Justin Bieber’s Best (& Most Questionable) Hair Styles

MCM: Justin Bieber