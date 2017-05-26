Justin Bieber Forgot the Lyrics to “Despacito” & Sings “Burrito” Instead

Does this mean the pop star doesn’t know Spanish?!

Justin Bieber performing in a jean jacket with emoji microphones in the background

Another day, another Bieber drama.

During a surprise show on Tuesday night at 1 OAK nightclub in New York, Justin Bieber forgot the lyrics to his own song. While performing “Despacito”—a Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee track that features Biebs singing in Spanish—the 23-year-old started rambling words, and said, “I don’t know the words so I say Dorito… I don’t know the words so I say burrito.” Someone give this kid a smack snack!

When the Canadian bad boy couldn’t think of anymore words that rhymed with “Despacito,” he started singing, “blah, blah, blah.” At one point, Bieber turned the mic to audience members and asked if they knew the words. The Chainsmokers, who were onstage with him, didn’t help him out, either.

Bieber first wowed us with his Spanish when the “Despacito” remix dropped, and again during a recent concert in Puerto Rico. But now? The internet is less than impressed.

However some people think Bieber’s performance was entertaining.

Puerto Rican star Fonsi recently told Entertainment Tonight that the Biebs insisted singing in Spanish on the remix, and “took the time to enunciate everything.”

“We had an English lyric for everything and he’s like, ‘No, no, no, no, I’m gonna do this in Spanish,'” Fonsi told ET.

Maybe Bieber should spend more time learning the language, and less time singing about burritos. Until then, we’ll be listening to the recorded version of the song.

