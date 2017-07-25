Leave Justin Alone! We Need to Respect the Biebs & His Decision to Cancel His Tour

Justin Bieber needs a break.

On Monday, Bieber announced he was cancelling the remaining 14 dates on his international Purpose tour, due to “unforeseen circumstances” which sources say is code for being “super exhausted.”

“Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them,” his team said in a statement. “However, after careful consideration, he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.”

While many devastated fans were quick to respond with shock, anger and sadness, I was secretly cheering the burnt-out bad boy for taking care of himself.

Over the last 18 months, the 23-year-old has played 154 shows in six different continents. He was scheduled to perform in North America—including two shows in Toronto—before finishing off his global tour in Asia. I can’t even handle a 40-hour work week without feeling like I’ve ran a marathon with 20-lb weights strapped to my legs.

While it’s totally understandable that people are upset they won’t get the chance to see the Biebs in the flesh, true Bieblibers should understand that if the kid is cancelling shows, he needs some serious R & R—which is exactly what he told TMZ.

On Monday, hours after the tour news broke, TMZ stalked found Bieber near the beach in Santa Monica, CA, and asked him what he had planned next. “Just resting, getting some relaxation,” he replied. “We’re gonna ride some bikes.” RIDE SOME BIKES!! Is that not the most endearing thing you’ve heard come out of the Canadian heartthrob’s mouth!? Justin just wants to enjoy the rest of his summer peacefully on two wheels.

Bieber has been in the spotlight since he was a teen (“One Time” came out when he was only 15), and legit has had no privacy since. He can’t even eat a meal without fans watching him and has gone as far to say he feels “like a zoo animal.” All this attention must be suffocating, and it’s easy to see why someone so young would feel “just over it” all.

We should respect and admire Bieber’s decision to bow out of his tour and focus on his health. Too many artists push themselves to the point of exhaustion—both mentally and physically—and suffer the consequences. Just look at Kayne West. After the singer went on rants about Hillary Clinton, Beyoncé and JAY-Z in 2016, he was hospitalized allegedly due to “exhaustion” and had to cancel the last leg of his Saint Pablo tour. If we want our favourite musicians to keep pumping out hits, we need to give them space to be normal human beings.

I’m the first to admit that Justin makes some questionable decisions—including most of his tattoos—but this isn’t one of them. We should applaud Bieber for being proactive and making a mature decision that benefits his well-being. And while we’re at it, let’s stop with all the dad jokes about it being too late for Bieber to say “sorry.” They’re lame and unoriginal, and I’m sure Justin is sick of them, too.

Rest up, Justin.

Related:

Justin Bieber Can Do No Wrong in My Eyes: A Confession

MCM: Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber’s Best (& Most Questionable) Hair Styles