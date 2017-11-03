Bieber and Gomez Are Legit Back Together Because They Are SOULMATES

On Thursday, the much-speculated news was confirmed: Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez ARE BACK TOGETHER!!! Praise the pop star gods!

According to Us Weekly, a source confirmed the former lovers are in fact dating again following Gomez’s recent split from The Weeknd (a.k.a. Abel Tesfaye), and that the American singer has always liked the Biebs. You needed an inside source to tell you that, Us?!

“Selena and The Weeknd just fizzled and ended amicably,” the source told the outlet. “It wasn’t dramatic and it wasn’t about Justin. But Selena always had feelings for Justin.”

I strongly believe this news is the best thing to come out of 2017. But before Beliebers and Selenators get all anti-Jelena on me, hear me out.

Think about the first person you really liked. I’m sure their face pops into your head almost instantly. For me, it was the most popular boy in the sixth grade who I still lurk on social media from time to time.

For Bieber and Gomez, they are that person to each other.

Let’s take a brief trip down memory lane. Gomez, now 25, and Bieber, now 23, started dating when they were 18 and 16, respectively. They were together on-and-off from roughly 2010 to 2014, during a period in which both singers became more incredibly famous.

During their years of love, they experienced a lot of things together that most youngsters don’t. Attending award shows, producing chart-topping songs, being chased by the paps. The pressure was intense. After they split, they both experienced life’s challenges in their own ways.

For Bieber, there was his DUI, the time he punched a fan, that egging incident, and well, the rest of his bad behaviour. Gomez dealt with mental health struggles, including depression and anxiety, lupus and the pressures of being the most followed star on Instagram—something that’s caused her to unplug from social media in the past.

But through all the chaos, fame and Victoria Secret models, Bieber couldn’t get over Gomez, or stop writing songs about her.

In 2015, Bieber told Ellen DeGeneres that three songs on his album Purpose were about Gomez, including “Sorry.” He also told Access Hollywood that he still wasn’t over the Disney star, and that he’s “never going to stop loving her.”

“How many people go through life and end up meeting someone and it feels so right, but it’s just the wrong time?” Bieber said at the time. “I’m never going to stop checking in on her.”

In the years of their separation, Gomez couldn’t escape Bieber, either. In 2015, she told Elle she’ll “forever support him and love him,” and didn’t say no to the idea of them getting back together. “We grew up together,” she added.

This shit is almost Shakespearean.

After Gomez’s scary surgery and public breakup with The Weeknd, the soulmates reunited—and their bond seems stronger than ever before. According to TMZ, Gomez’s health issues hit the Biebs hard and made him realize how much he cared about the singer. Is your heart melting yet?

Though her friends want her to be cautious, the recent pics of Bieber and Gomez riding around on bikes, having a laugh, are legit adorable. They’re clearly so at ease with one another. Their reunion is almost childlike and innocent, and probably reminds them of their lives before they became two of the biggest pop stars on the planet. The pair understand each other in a way others don’t.

Gomez adores the Biebs so much that she even wore his stinky jersey to watch him play hockey. If that’s not true love then I don’t know what is.

Both Bieber and Gomez deserve to be happy, and if they’re happiest together, we’re team Jelena alllll the way. All we need now is a serious collab.

