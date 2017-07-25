John Mayer Plays Life Coach on Twitter, Actually Gives Good Advice

For most people, Sunday is a day of rest. It means grocery shopping and doing laundry before settling in with a glass bottle of vino and Game of Thrones.

Apparently, this is not the case for John Mayer. The soft-rock singer concluded his weekend by asking his one million followers if they were ISO advice:

It didn’t take long for the Twittersphere to excitedly take him up on his offer, giving Mayer plenty of opportunities to drop some knowledge, which was was actually… Sage? Wholesome? Inspirational? I know, I can’t believe it either. Over the span of two hours in the middle of the night, we learned a lot about the quirky musician.

Mayer’s go-to tricks for beating insomnia are pretty peculiar

He’s cheeky as f-ck

He knows you need to find a balance between self-love and love from others

He believes in the power of forgiveness

He is fantastic at finding metaphors for heartbreak

After Mayer’s foray into online life coaching, I am extremely hopeful that his next album is a self-help audiobook. I need more metaphors!

