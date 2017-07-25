John Mayer Plays Life Coach on Twitter, Actually Gives Good Advice

John Mayer isn’t “Waiting On the World to Change” any longer—he’s taking matters into his own hands. First stop: Twitter life coaching

  0

For most people, Sunday is a day of rest. It means grocery shopping and doing laundry before settling in with a glass bottle of vino and Game of Thrones.

Apparently, this is not the case for John Mayer. The soft-rock singer concluded his weekend by asking his one million followers if they were ISO advice:

Screen Shot 2017-07-25 at 10.54.07 AM

It didn’t take long for the Twittersphere to excitedly take him up on his offer, giving Mayer plenty of opportunities to drop some knowledge, which was was actually… Sage? Wholesome? Inspirational? I know, I can’t believe it either. Over the span of two hours in the middle of the night, we learned a lot about the quirky musician.

Mayer’s go-to tricks for beating insomnia are pretty peculiar

Screen Shot 2017-07-25 at 10.54.35 AM

He’s cheeky as f-ck

 

Screen Shot 2017-07-25 at 10.56.51 AM

He knows you need to find a balance between self-love and love from others

 

Screen Shot 2017-07-25 at 10.58.35 AM

He believes in the power of forgiveness

Screen Shot 2017-07-25 at 10.59.49 AM

He is fantastic at finding metaphors for heartbreak

Screen Shot 2017-07-25 at 11.02.11 AM

(Photo: Twitter/@JohnMayer)

After Mayer’s foray into online life coaching, I am extremely hopeful that his next album is a self-help audiobook. I need more metaphors!

Related:
10 Internet-Breaking Twitter Moments From the First 10 Years
Beyoncé Belongs in Art History Books and This Twitter Account Proves It
Anne T. Donahue: One Year Post-#KimExposedTaylorParty, Is Kim Kardashian Still Relevant?

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.
Filed under:

Comments are closed.

Resources