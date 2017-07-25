John Mayer Plays Life Coach on Twitter, Actually Gives Good Advice

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
For most people, Sunday is a day of rest. It means grocery shopping and doing laundry before settling in with a glass bottle of vino and Game of Thrones.
Apparently, this is not the case for John Mayer. The soft-rock singer concluded his weekend by asking his one million followers if they were ISO advice:
It didn’t take long for the Twittersphere to excitedly take him up on his offer, giving Mayer plenty of opportunities to drop some knowledge, which was was actually… Sage? Wholesome? Inspirational? I know, I can’t believe it either. Over the span of two hours in the middle of the night, we learned a lot about the quirky musician.
Mayer’s go-to tricks for beating insomnia are pretty peculiar
He’s cheeky as f-ck
He knows you need to find a balance between self-love and love from others
He believes in the power of forgiveness
He is fantastic at finding metaphors for heartbreak
(Photo: Twitter/@JohnMayer)
After Mayer’s foray into online life coaching, I am extremely hopeful that his next album is a self-help audiobook. I need more metaphors!