Chrissy Teigen Doesn’t Want Your John Legend Lookalike Baby Pics

Chrissy Teigen would really like the world to know that yes, she’s aware that her husband John Legend looks like a baby himself (LOL) and therefore lots of actual babies look like him, but no, she’s really not interested in having any more “John babies” DM’d her way, thankyouverymuch.

For the LAST TIME, JOHN looks like a baby so A LOT OF BABIES LOOK LIKE HIM STOP SENDING ME JOHN BABIES — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 4, 2017

While we always support our girl, some of these babies that look like John are way too accurate. The one that got Twitter wound up in the first place is legit uncanny.

But this baby also has a crazy resemblance to the singer. Those eyes!

Just had to plug in my nephew on this one. Dear @johnlegend, I’ve been looking for you! pic.twitter.com/itIO6u1Sow — Sabina (@WordsBySM) July 1, 2017

This little cutie, too.

Some Twitter users started tossing baby burns at John…

John would have responded to these tweets himself but he had to be put down for a nap before he got cranky. — El Maximo™ (@RealElMaximo) July 4, 2017

And then people brought Donald J. Trump into the convo because Twitter.

Here’s a baby holding two babies instead pic.twitter.com/oHhSy4fZj0 — Jamie (@jamiek410) July 4, 2017

No one wanted to leave Putin out, of course.

Gordon Ramsay got dragged in, too…

As did this golden oldie of the ultimate Ed Sheeran baby lookalike.

This tweet brings on the giggles.

Pictured: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, 2017 pic.twitter.com/AuAkl1o2Sf — Hossen (@HossensTweets) July 4, 2017

But this one that related John Legend’s baby resemblance to John Legend’s Arthur resemblance was the mic drop, IMO.

when they say you look like a baby pic.twitter.com/uj3tTRqsDH — darren (@darrenelwood) July 4, 2017

