All the Times John Krasinski Was OB-SESSED With Emily Blunt on Instagram

We’re all obsessed with John Krasinski and Emily Blunt’s love, yes? These two are #relationshipgoals, and not least of all because I consider them to be the cross-genre coupling of my two favourite fictional TV and movie characters ever—Jim from The Office and Emily from The Devil Wears Prada, of course. And it doesn’t hurt that John was basically in love with Emily before they even met. He told Matt Lauer in August 2016 that he had watched The Devil Wears Prada *several dozen times* before meeting his future wife. “I think I saw a good 50 of them before I ever met Emily,” he said. “So what you’re getting on camera is… you’re getting a confession that I was her stalker, and I somehow pulled off a wedding.”

He gushed about her again to Entertainment Tonight last December: “Emily, through any lens, is someone that you just pinch yourself that you even get to be around her, let alone married to her,” he said. “I don’t know who meets Emily and doesn’t hope that you get to become her husband.”

John and Emily began dating in 2008, got married in 2010 and have two daughters together, three-year-old Hazel and one-year-old Violet. And while the low-key couple is typically pretty chill when it comes to public displays of affection on social media—Emily isn’t even on Twitter or IG—John’s Instagram contains a few heart-stopping tributes to his wife. In honour of their seventh wedding anniversary, here are five times John Krasinski was madly, dorkily in love with Emily Blunt on the ’gram.

When his professional goal was to work on a film with… his wife, Emily Blunt

Question: “John, who’s the one actor you’ve been wanting to work with?” Answer: (see above) A post shared by John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) on Mar 15, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

When he was super proud of Emily’s SAG Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for The Girl on the Train

So proud of this nominee! Brought to you by @jennstreicher @streicherhair @highheelprncess #SAGawards A post shared by John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) on Jan 29, 2017 at 3:18pm PST

When he was the ultimate fanboy during Emily’s Saturday Night Live hosting gig, and he snapped this grainy pic from the audience —bless

Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaagh!!! So proud of her!!! #SNL A post shared by John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) on Oct 15, 2016 at 9:18pm PDT

And when he was brimming with pride before her SNL spot (he legit couldn’t contain his excitement)

Gotta be honest…finding it VERY hard to contain my excitement that my incredible wife is hosting SNL with the one and only @BrunoMars !!! A post shared by John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) on Oct 15, 2016 at 11:06am PDT

And how could we ignore when he got real dorky with movie title puns and we loved him anyway?

So I’m casting this #LiveReadNY of Good Will Hunting, then ran into this #girlonthetrain and thought… yeah it’s time to work together! October 7!!Livereadny.com “Howdaya like THEM apples?” A post shared by John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) on Sep 30, 2016 at 10:07am PDT

