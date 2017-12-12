Jimmy Kimmel’s Return to Late Night with Son Billy Will Melt Your Cold Heart

Jimmy Kimmel made an emotional return to his Jimmy Kimmel Live! late-night hosting duties on December 12 and was joined by the most special pint-sized guest, his seven-month-old son, Billy. Kimmel was off for several weeks following his son’s second open heart surgery—with hilarious replacements like Chris Pratt, Tracee Ellis Ross and Melissa McCarthy filling in for him while he was away—and if you can watch his opening monologue delivered with that sweet tot in his arms without bawling, I commend you. “I was out last week because this guy had heart surgery. But look he’s fine everybody, he may have pooped but he’s fine,” he says. “Daddy cries on TV but Billy doesn’t. It’s unbelievable,” he joked while looking lovingly at his son. Pass the tissues, friend.

Kimmel also took the opportunity to talk about health care, a cause that’s been especially near and dear to his heart since Billy was born with health issues that required the newborn to undergo his first open heart surgery when he was just a few days old. “We also want to thank the doctors and nurses who treated Billy, and not just Billy, many kids with so much caring and compassion, children from every income level whose health is especially threatened right now because of something you’ve probably never heard of,” Kimmel said. “It’s called CHIP. CHIP is the Children’s Health Insurance Program. It covers around nine million American kids whose parents make too much money to qualify for Medicaid but don’t have access to affordable coverage at their jobs which means it almost certainly covers children you know,” explained the late-night host, his voice cracking again as he held Billy, squirming and cooing in his plaid shirt and fox-embroidered sweater vest.

Kimmel closed the monologue by handing the precious cargo off to his sidekick Guillermo, even showing him the best way to hold a babe (by this point we were deceased) and it was the cutest. We missed you, Jimmy!

