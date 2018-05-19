It’s Official: Jessica Mulroney Just Won the Royal Wedding

While Meghan Markle was most obviously the centre of attention during the May 19 nuptials, it was hard *not* to notice Jessica Mulroney in the background. The 38-year-old Toronto-based stylist—who is married to Ben Mulroney, son of former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney—is no stranger to bougie events, but her royal debut was next-level. From walking into the church with Kate Middleton to her kids playing a super maje role in the ceremony, here’s all the ways Jessica won the Royal Wedding.

Her kids were heavily involved

Move over Prince George! To much surprise, it wasn’t Prince Harry’s four-year-old nephew who held Markle’s bridal train, but Jessica’s seven-year-old twins Brian and John. The boys were not only responsible for ensuring Markle’s Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy gown was safe, but they also rode to the church with the bride in her fancy car. On top of the twins, Jessica’s four-year-old daughter Ivy was one of Markle’s bridesmaids, and she walked IN FRONT OF Princess Charlotte down the aisle. Georgie and Charlotte better come up with a cute AF plan to steal the spotlight again ASAP; their very livelihood is in jeopardy.

She scored prime seating

Markle’s Canadian BFF had legit the best seat in the church: she was sitting closest to the altar and had a perfect view of the ceremony. Her spot was even better than Markle’s new sister-in-law Kate’s, who was sandwiched between Camilla Bowles Parker (snooze) and Prince Andrew (double snooze). Jessica not only beat out the royal fam, but she even scored a better spot than Markle’s own mom (!) who was sitting behind Jessica.

Those little bridesmaids! (That’s Jessica Mulroney in blue, and Kate behind her) #RoyalWedding2018 pic.twitter.com/pPVcVMgMhn — Chatelaine (@Chatelaine) May 19, 2018

She wore a #bold outfit

The Royal Family has notoriously… beige style—save for that time Princess Beatrice wore an IUD-esque hat to Prince William and Kate’s wedding in 2011. Enter Jessica in her royal blue (colour choice DEF intentional) cap-sleeve gown by Montreal designer Di Carlo Couture. The custom piece was not as edgy as her usual event attire, but it was defo more exciting than anything the *legit* royals wore.

She trailed Kate into the church, but came out ahead in photos

When Jessica and the Duchess of Cambridge were walking their kids up the steps to the cathedral, Jessica—unintentionally, obvs—blocked much of Kate’s pale yellow Alexander McQueen ensemble by posing in front of her. Kate’s over-the-top headpiece didn’t even direct attention onto her, further proof Jessica knows how to work a room (or staircase).

All of this begs the question, does Jessica have a future at Kensington Palace? The Queen *could* use a new stylist, just sayin’.

Related:

Meet the Vancouver Woman Behind Meghan’s Mirror

The Inside Scoop On Meghan Markle’s BFF Jessica Mulroney

Prince Charles to Walk Meghan Down *Part* of the Aisle + All the Other Royal Nuptial Details