Congrats Jessi Cruickshank! The TV Host Is Pregnant with Twins

And her pregnancy announcement looks pretty familiar

Beloved Canadian TV personality Jessi Cruickshank just made the mother of all announcements on Instagram: she’s expecting twins! The 34-year-old host of CBC’s The Goods revealed the happy news by recreating the super-buzzy maternity shot of *another* famous woman expecting two bundles of joy, Beyoncé. “I am ecstatic, slightly terrified and incredibly grateful to announce that my husband and I are expecting TWINS! Basically, I AM BEYONCÉ,” reads her caption.

Cruickshank, herself a card-carrying member of the Beyhive, told Hello! Canada that the baby news has brought her even closer to her idol, adding that she made the same “I am Beyoncé” comment to her husband, Evan, when the doctor discovered two little heartbeats during their first ultrasound.

Congratulations, Jessi!

Stay tuned for more baby updates from Jessi Cruickshank later this week, when her frank, freaking hilarious pregnancy journal makes its debut on FLARE.com.

