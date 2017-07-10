Start Practicing Your Fist Pump, The Jersey Shore Crew Is Reuniting

If you’ve been missing the days of GTL and desperately wondering whether Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has been maintaining his abs, fear not—the OG cast of MTV’s Jersey Shore is reportedly back on the boardwalk for the reunion we never knew we needed. But with Snooki and JWoww living that mom life now and Ronnie making his way through a sad circuit of dating shows since splitting up with Sammi “Sweetheart” for good, can the Shore ever *really* be the same shit show it was back in 2009? And perhaps even more pressing, will Pauly D’s hair still be the same solid cement wall we knew and loved? While we wait for these urgent questions to be answered, here’s what we do know so far about the Jersey Shore reunion.

Some former cast members were spotted filming in Asbury Park and Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey on June 16.

The Situation will be there.

We have a Situation GTL A post shared by Mike “The Situation”Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on Jul 7, 2017 at 3:57pm PDT

So will Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Jenni “JWoww” Farley, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Nicole Cortese, a.k.a. the meatballs.

REUNION TIME A post shared by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi (@snooki) on Jun 29, 2017 at 12:25pm PDT

Thank you for having us tonight @eatstk @onegroup A post shared by Deena (@deenanicolemtv) on Jun 29, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

There’s been no confirmation yet on whether Ronnie, Vinny and Pauly D will be part of the reunion but who else will shout “cabs are here” before they head to the club?! And sadly, no one really cares if Angelina is there.

Me if Angelina is on the Jersey shore reunion pic.twitter.com/01okAGAU3u — Jac (@russjacqueline) July 9, 2017



No word yet on when this magical reunion will air but until then, all we have to say is:

