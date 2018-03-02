Jennifer Lawrence Just Revealed Her Fave (and Least Fave) Kardashian

Our number one gal Jennifer Lawrence is just like us: she talks openly about heartbreak, she doesn’t put up with sexist BS, and she is legit obsessed with the Kardashians.

On Thursday during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, 27-year-old Lawrence was asked to rank each Kardashian sister in order of who she likes most during a game of “Plead the Fifth.” (The game’s premise asks players to answer three questions *honestly* but they can plead the fifth to get out of one.) With much despair, Lawrence began to list the famous sisters one by one. “God, I hate this!” Lawrence said. We feel you, girl, we feel you.

“Kendall, Khloé, Kim, Kourtney, or Kourtney/Kim? Does Kayne count now?!” a frazzled Lawrence said. “Oh Kris! I forgot about Kris! She goes up there too! I can’t do this please! It’s like Sophie’s Choice.”

Growing increasingly distressed over the seriously hard question (we don’t know who we’d pick, TBH), Lawrence retracted her original top choice of Kendall and started to praise the head of the Kardashian fam. “Kris is at the top, I guess the rest are at the bottom. I don’t know!!” she said. “Kylie is at the bottom, maybe?” host Cohen mused.

“I ranked them not necessarily correct. I am so paranoid!” Lawrence said.

After the anxiety-inducing game ended, Cohen began talking about the infamous family saying Khloé is his top sis. “Khloé is everyone’s fave, but when you meet them, sometimes they rearrange themselves,” Lawrence replied. “They’re [all] super down-to-earth, smart, they’re nice people.”

But Lawrence’s latest Kardashian fangirl moment isn’t her only one. The Red Sparrow actor geeked out over Kim, 37, when she interviewed the reality TV/beauty mogul while she was guest-hosting on Jimmy Kimmel Live! back in November. After the two bonded on-air, Lawrence later revealed their relationship is “probably a one-sided friendship” since she’s the one obsessed with Kim. “I don’t know that she’d call me her friend,” Lawrence revealed.

When it comes to Kris, however, the love is mutual. “She’s such a great girl,” the 62-year-old told Steve Harvey. In fact, Lawrence feels so close to Kris that she felt comfortable to strip down to the nude during a visit to the Kardashian matriarch’s California mansion and rummage through her wardrobe. “We started having a few cocktails and we were having so much fun. And so you know, as girls do when they all get together, we ended up in my closet—looking at clothes and some stuff and she started trying some stuff on,” Kris told Harvey. “She just took off her jeans and went for it.”

Never change, Jennifer, never change.

