Jennifer Garner’s Response to Her Oscars Meme Is Priceless

Jennifer Garner has the best sense of humour and doesn’t shy away from poking fun at herself! The actor found herself as the latest viral meme after she was captured with a shocked look on her face during the Oscars broadcast on March 4. The moment triggered a firestorm of commentary on social media, with many wondering “What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to?”

What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to?

pic.twitter.com/pWtycEDEVs — bobby finger (@bobbyfinger)

March 5, 2018

Even Garner wanted answers. Without skipping a beat, the 45-year-old took to Instagram to make a meme out of herself. She posted three hilarious voice-overs, in which she can be heard having a dating epiphany, “Congrats to Shape of Water. Maybe I should date a fish!” and questioning her upcoming role with Lena Dunham, “Can’t wait to work with Lena Dunham. Wait, did I sign a nudity waiver?

While her memes had us laughing, her red carpet style left us floored. The star stunned in a bright blue Versace gown, paired with shoes by the same designer and incredible Piaget jewels.

Fans of the actor have a lot to look forward to in 2018. It was recently announced that the former Alias star will return to the small screen a remake of the British comedy series Camping. Garner will work alongside Girls‘ Dunham and Jenni Konner—and given her natural sense of humour off-screen, we can’t wait to see what comedic timing she brings to the show.

Related:



All the Most Heart-Stopping Looks on the Oscars Red Carpet

Here’s What the Oscars Red Carpet Looked Like in 2008

Did the Oscars Forget About the Time Kobe Bryant Was Accused of Rape?