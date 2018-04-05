Jenna Dewan Denies Channing Tatum’s Drinking Led to Split… So Can They Plz Reconcile Now?

Y’all, please do not come for Jenna Dewan’s man—even if he’s about to be her ex. Dewan just cleared the air about rumours that Channing Tatum’s drinking problems led to their split and, man, is she a class act.

Despite the couple’s attempts to get in front of the rumour mill with the *possibly* too-good-to-be-true joint statement they shared on social media, writing they wanted to share the news in their own words to avoid “alternative facts,” gossip started to bounce around p. much immeds that Tatum’s drinking and flirting was the reason for their separation.

Outlets like the U.K. tabloid Mirror Online referenced a 2014 interview with GQ in which the Magic Mike star said he probs boozed too hard on the regular. “I probably drink too much, you know,” he told the magazine. “My wife, that’s what she bought into.… I’m probably a pretty high-functioning, I guess, you know, I would say, alcoholic, I guess.”

Dewan was not here for that and quickly came to Tatum’s defense with her reps telling the Daily Mail that they were “happy to clarify that absolutely none of these rumours are true. The reason our statement was so positive [was] because that’s the reality of the situation.”

Well, there you have it, I guess. So… even when they’re splitting up and dodging salacious rumours they’re kinda still #goals. Cool.

