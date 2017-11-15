Nick Viall Slid into Betty Draper’s DMs and the Story Is Hilarious

Nick Viall—a.k.a. our most recent Bachelor and two-time runner-up on The Bachelorette—is here to remind you that Bachelor Nation fame knows no bounds. Viall recently thrust himself back into the spotlight after hearing that January Jones (a.k.a. Mad Men’s Betty Draper) was a fan.

On Tuesday night, Jones told the Late Late Show host James Corden that the Bach star invited her to go head-to-head on Lip Sync Battle.

For those of you living under a rock, Lip Sync Battle is a reality TV show hosted by Chrissy Teigen and LL Cool J. Each ep is basically a meeting of the most famous famouses, wherein celebs face-off with fully-produced musical theatre performances, complete with costumes, background dancers and props.

FYI, Viall’s request wasn’t entirely unwarranted. In fact, Jones gushed about the show (and also about Viall) on a previous appearance on Corden, and figured, “What the hey? It’s worth a shot.” (*Not a direct quote—this is just how we imagine Nick talks to himself.)

During that appearance, Corden asked Jones about her fave reality show and she unabashedly revealted that she wanted to be the Bachelorette. “You watch the show, have a couple glasses of wine, Ben gets kicked off and I’m like, Oh, I’m gonna be the next Bachelorette and get that guy, and then [my publicist] says that would ruin my career and I get shut down,” said Jones. “But, you know, that’s my dream.” Excuse us while we LOL/relate on a deep, deep level.

After sharing some giggles, Corden said, “I reckon you’d be able to date Ben anyway?” And Jones blushed as she said, “no… I don’t… maybe?” Then she mouthed, “Call me!” As Corden tried to wave his magic celeb-dating wand, Jones back-pedalled and said, “Ben’s not even my favourite… but Nick’s pretty cute.” Can’t you just envision Nick’s ears perking up when he heard this???

After sharing her crush on Nick with the world, Jones was back on Corden this past Tuesday with a Bachelor-related development: after her previous appearance, Nick Viall slid into her DMs contacted Jones’s publicist to see if she’d like to battle him on Lip Sync Battle. We have many questions, the first being: since when do Bach Nation peeps get invited to one of the holiest celeb stages in the land?

In explaining the situation, Jones said, “You don’t know if you like him or if he’s a scumbag, and I think that’s why I’m attracted to him, maybe???” K, we’re howling. Jones also had a q for Nick: “Is this his way of asking me out, orrrr… does he have a problem with me? I don’t know what that was.”

Unfortch, Jones declined Viall’s invite because she “didn’t want to be humiliated,” so that seems to be the end of that for the potential luv story between Betty Draper and Nick Viall. More importantly, tho, can January Jones be the next Bachelorette?!?!

