Janelle Monae Comes Out As Queer in New Rolling Stone Interview

Janelle Monae is known for being an open book, but she may have has just done her most revealing interview yet.

The Hidden Figures actor opened up about her sexuality for the May issue of Rolling Stone and it. was. amazing. The interview explores everything from Monae’s Baptist upbringing in Kansas City to dealing with the loss of her mentor, Prince. However, it was Monae’s comments on her sexuality that really stood out: “Being a queer black woman in America, someone who has been in relationships with both men and women—I consider myself to be a free-ass motherfucker.”

Although rumours have swirled about her sexual orientation in the past, the singer says that she’s always been pretty open about it. “If you listen to my albums, it’s there,” she says, also noting that the original title for her song “Q.U.E.E.N.” was actually “Q.U.E.E.R.”

In February, Monae released the music video for the lead single off of her new album, Dirty Computer. The video for “Make Me Feel”—which was called a bisexual anthem—features what as been referred to as”bisexual lighting” and also co-stars her rumoured girlfriend, Tessa Thompson.

via GIPHY

Thompson also appears in the video for “PYNK,” another single off of Dirty Computer. This one is an ode to the female anatomy, featuring Monae in a v. amazing pair of “vagina pants”—with Thompson between her legs.

via GIPHY

Monae also tells Rolling Stone that while she originally considered herself bisexual, as she has learned about other sexualities, she realized that she actually identifies more with pansexuality—defined as “sexual desire or attraction that is not limited to people of a particular gender identity or sexual orientation.” (The term became the most-searched word on merriam-webster.com the day the Rolling Stone interview was released.)

“I read about pansexuality and was like, ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with too,'” she says. “I’m open to learning more about who I am.”

