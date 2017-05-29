It seems like Jaden Smith isn’t having a great time in Toronto.

On Saturday, the 18-year-old son of actors Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith claimed on Twitter that the city’s swanky Four Seasons Hotel—where he was staying—”spiked” his pancakes with cheese after they kicked him out of his room. Smith, who is in town shooting the film Life in a Year with Cara Delevingne said the alleged incident made him “want to throw up” on himself. Talk about bad press!

While we wait for more details on the cryptic tweets and how Smith’s tummy is doing (but in all seriousness, we hope he’s OK, we’re not monsters), here are 10 times the actor/artist extraordinaire was oh-so-extra.

When he claimed the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto “spiked” his pancakes with cheese

After They Kicked Me Out Of My Room — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) May 27, 2017

The Four Seasons In Toronto Spiked My Pancakes With Cheese, I’m Surprised I’m Still Alive. — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) May 27, 2017

I Hope The Four Seasons In Toronto Puts Me On The No Stay List. — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) May 27, 2017

The Four Seasons In Toronto Just Made Me Want to Throw Up On MySelf. — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) May 27, 2017

When he brought his hair to the 2017 Met Gala as his date



somebody’s gotta say it maybe jaden smith is actually too woke for his own good pic.twitter.com/V36HagTyEH — Four Pins (@Four_Pins) May 1, 2017

When he told the New York Times that school isn’t “real”

“Here’s the deal: School is not authentic because it ends,” he told the outlet in 2014. “It’s not true, it’s not real. Our learning will never end.” The wise-beyond-his-years actor added, “Kids who go to normal school are so teenagery, so angsty… You never learn anything in school.”

When he was really serious about staying hydrated

I’ve Bin Drinking Distilled Water For So Long That When I Drink Normal Water It Feels Like I’m Swallowing Huge Chunks Of Aluminum. — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) November 2, 2014

When he showed up at Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s wedding in costume

LOL!! Photo bombed by white Batman AKA @OfficialJaden @kourtneykardash A post shared by Joe Francis (@realjoefrancis) on May 25, 2014 at 1:35am PDT

When he lugged around a gallon of water everywhere he went



Jaden Smith keeping hydrated with a giant gallon of water ft. Moises and Mateo pic.twitter.com/SV5q0fhaBH — Msfts Crew (@MSFTSCrew) June 4, 2014

Jaden Smith out at Le Pain Quotidien for lunch with Mateo Arias and a gallon of water pic.twitter.com/MtJ1HqlLjc

— Msfts Crew (@MSFTSCrew) September 13, 2014

Vogue even named his water bottle the accessory behind his “glowing skin.”

When he tweeted to Shia Labeouf that he had a “very important message” for him

I Waited In Line Today On Beverly Blvd To See @thecampaignbook I Never Got See Him But I Had A Very Important Message To Deliver. — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) February 17, 2014

The message:

I’m Here If You Need A Fellow Insane Person To Talk To. But I’m Seriously Here Not Like One Of Those I’m Here For You’s That Everybody Says. — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) February 17, 2014

When he compared himself to Galileo

In a 2015 interview with GQ, Smith said that he and his sister Willow “are scientists,” and that everything they do “is a scientific test upon humanity.”

Smith went onto explain: “It’s the best thing. People think you’re crazy—I feel like it’s an honor, actually, for people to think I’m crazy. Because they thought Galileo was crazy, too, you know what I’m saying? I don’t think I’m as revolutionary as Galileo, but I don’t think I’m not as revolutionary as Galileo.”

When he got real about Instagram

Instagram Is A BlackHole Of Time And Energy. — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) April 12, 2015

When he talked #lifegoals

“I have a goal to be just the most craziest person of all time,” he told the New York Times. “And when I say craziest, I mean, like, I want to do like Olympic-level things. I want to be the most durable person on the planet.”

