All the Times Jaden Smith Was the Most Extra

Based on his latest tweets, the 18-year-old actor may not be coming back to Toronto anytime soon…

  0
Jaden Smith holding a lock of his hair at the 2017 Met Gala

(Photo: Getty)

It seems like Jaden Smith isn’t having a great time in Toronto.

On Saturday, the 18-year-old son of actors Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith claimed on Twitter that the city’s swanky Four Seasons Hotel—where he was staying—”spiked” his pancakes with cheese after they kicked him out of his room. Smith, who is in town shooting the film Life in a Year with Cara Delevingne said the alleged incident made him “want to throw up” on himself. Talk about bad press!

While we wait for more details on the cryptic tweets and how Smith’s tummy is doing (but in all seriousness, we hope he’s OK, we’re not monsters), here are 10 times the actor/artist extraordinaire was oh-so-extra.

When he claimed the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto “spiked” his pancakes with cheese

When he brought his hair to the 2017 Met Gala as his date

When he told the New York Times that school isn’t “real”

“Here’s the deal: School is not authentic because it ends,” he told the outlet in 2014. “It’s not true, it’s not real. Our learning will never end.” The wise-beyond-his-years actor added, “Kids who go to normal school are so teenagery, so angsty… You never learn anything in school.”

When he was really serious about staying hydrated 

When he showed up at Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s wedding in costume 

LOL!! Photo bombed by white Batman AKA @OfficialJaden @kourtneykardash

A post shared by Joe Francis (@realjoefrancis) on

When he lugged around a gallon of water everywhere he went

Vogue even named his water bottle the accessory behind his “glowing skin.”

When he tweeted to Shia Labeouf that he had a “very important message” for him

The message:

When he compared himself to Galileo

In a 2015 interview with GQ, Smith said that he and his sister Willow “are scientists,” and that everything they do “is a scientific test upon humanity.”

Smith went onto explain: “It’s the best thing. People think you’re crazy—I feel like it’s an honor, actually, for people to think I’m crazy. Because they thought Galileo was crazy, too, you know what I’m saying? I don’t think I’m as revolutionary as Galileo, but I don’t think I’m not as revolutionary as Galileo.”

When he got real about Instagram

When he talked #lifegoals

“I have a goal to be just the most craziest person of all time,” he told the New York Times. “And when I say craziest, I mean, like, I want to do like Olympic-level things. I want to be the most durable person on the planet.”

Related:
18 Times Jaden Smith’s Too-Cool Instagram Gave Us Life
These are the Funniest Met Gala Moments of 2017
All The Times the Kardashians Were So, So Tone-Deaf

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.

Comments are closed.

Resources