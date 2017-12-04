House of Cards Fans: Season 6 is Coming Back with Claire Underwood in Charge

And now, for some good news! After a production hiatus, Netflix announced that House of Cards will be back in production in 2018 for a sixth season starring Robin Wright as the lead. The political drama will wrap up with eight episodes that put (*spoiler alert* if you’re not all caught up!) new U.S. President Claire Underwood front and centre.

Netflix content chief Ted Sarandos confirmed the news. “We are excited to bring closure to fans,” he said. Production on the hit series was shut down in November as multiple reports came to light accusing Kevin Spacey of sexual assault, including those from eight people employed by the show. Netflix quickly released a statement announcing that they’d no longer be working with the actor known for playing Frank Underwood. The streaming service also shelved Gore, a movie he had in the works.

Fans have widely speculated that Spacey’s character would eventually be written out of the series, anyway. In author Michael Dobbs’s book, which inspired the TV series, the power-hungry politician dies. Spacey has also since been replaced by Christopher Plummer in the upcoming All the Money in the World. But if he has any remaining roles, our vote is to hand them over to Wright. As ice queen Claire, she’s already taken home a Golden Globe and received an Emmy nod for her cutthroat character—in addition to giving us professional style inspo for days.

All these recent and very real off-camera developments have made Wright’s final moments from this past season of House of Cards feel even more prescient. For five seasons, we’ve watched Spacey as Frank Underwood break the fourth wall. But in that final, game-changing scene, Claire Underwood took her place in the Oval Office, stared directly at the camera and said, “My turn.”

