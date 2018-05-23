Too Busy Ogling Harry? All the Hot Guys You Missed At the Royal Wedding

We get it: Prince Harry was pretty mesmerizing in his army uniform on Saturday. But while you were busy researching ‘how to build a time machine’ so *you* could be set up on a blind date with him, we had our eyes on the rest of the crowd…and dang, there were some hotties out there. (Yes, that includes you, new Duchess of Sussex.) Here are six handsome chaps—some familiar faces, some random —we spied with our little heart eyes.

Louis Spencer

A.K.A. the Viscount of Althorp—pictured above—if you’re feeling fancy. He’s actually Harry’s cousin (Diana’s brother’s son) so basically as close as you’re going to get now that the Ginger Prince is a married man. He’s 24, heir to an earldom and…SINGLE.

Idris Elba

Not only did this British actor turn up looking v. slick in his tux, rumour has it he also took over DJ duties to spin some soul tunes for a portion of the evening reception.

Nacho Figueras

This Argentinian professional polo player is a close friend of Harry’s. He’s also the guy who Insta’d a shot of his invite to the super-secret evening reception and then deleted it 0.5 seconds later.

James Middleton

Much like Harry before him, this younger bro of Kate and Pippa has been utterly transformed by his facial hair. Middleton is newly single, and by the amount of Blue Steel he’s serving, very ready to mingle.

David Beckham

Always and forever.

