Happy 30th Hilary Duff! Here Are Her Best Quotes on Love, Life and Her Son Luca

Happy birthday, Hilary Duff! The multi-hyphenate and mother of one has certainly come a long way since her Lizzie McGuire days. She’s found as both an actress and singer, but what brings her the most joy in life is being a mom to son Luca. The Younger star is also known to dish up some expert advice on everything from love and dating to the adventures of motherhood. In honour of this momentous Hilary Duff birthday, click through for some of Hilary’s best quotes!
Hilary’s best advice for her younger self? “Calm down, it’s all going to be good. You got here for a reason,” she explained to People, confessing, “Sometimes I think growing up in the public eye as a child, it’s very scary and you put a lot of pressure on yourself. I think now, especially having a child on my own, it’s all good, it’s gonna be what it’s gonna be.”