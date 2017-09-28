Happy 30th Hilary Duff! Here Are Her Best Quotes on Love, Life and Her Son Luca

7.

If there is something this Hollywood star is known for, it’s her body positivity. This summer, Hilary was photographed at the beach with Luca. Some tabloids unfortunately commented on her body, to which she responded with a post on Instagram, “I am posting this on behalf of young girls, women, and mothers of all ages. I’m enjoying a vacation with my son after a long season of shooting and being away from him for weeks at a time over those months.” She continued: “Since websites and magazines love to share ‘celeb flaws’—well I have them! My body has given me the greatest gift of my life: Luca, 5 years ago. I’m turning 30 and my body is healthy and gets me where I need to go. Ladies, lets be proud of what we’ve got and stop wasting precious time in the day wishing we were different, better, and unflawed.”