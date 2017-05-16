12 Times We Fell Hard for the Lovely Heath Ledger

Indulge your nostalgia before you watch Spike TV’s documentary, I Am: Heath Ledger, premiering May 17, with a look at 12 times the actor truly warmed our hearts

0

Nine years ago, Heath Ledger’s death rocked the entertainment world right off its axis. Unlike most celebs, Ledger spent much of his time out of the limelight, which added to his air of mystery—a long-forgotten quality in the age of oversharing. We watched Ledger evolve from pretty boy Patrick in 10 Things I Hate About You to his Academy Award-winning role as the Joker in The Dark Knight, and felt him channel confusion, love and heartbreak as Ennis in Brokeback Mountain.

With the May 17 release of the biographical documentary, I Am: Heath Ledger, on Spike TV, we’re invited even further into his short life with a collection of never-before-seen home videos. To pay tribute to the incredibly talented actor, here are 12 times we fell hard for Ledger and his carefully crafted characters.

1 of 12

Previous
Next
(Source: Giphy)

When he inspired his friend to chase his dreams in 10 Things I Hate About You, and thus inspired us to chase our own

Previous
Next


Related:
Gigi Gorgeous’s Powerful Doc Is Here and It Is Everything
10 Movies That Will Legit Make You Want to Go Back to School
What it’s Really Like to be a Documentary Filmmaker

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

FLARE - Daily Fix App

Get FLARE’s Need to Know newsletter for your daily dose of up-to-the-minute fashion, beauty, celebrity and news stories hand-picked by our editors—straight to your inbox. Sign up here.

Comments are closed.

Resources