Nine years ago, Heath Ledger’s death rocked the entertainment world right off its axis. Unlike most celebs, Ledger spent much of his time out of the limelight, which added to his air of mystery—a long-forgotten quality in the age of oversharing. We watched Ledger evolve from pretty boy Patrick in 10 Things I Hate About You to his Academy Award-winning role as the Joker in The Dark Knight, and felt him channel confusion, love and heartbreak as Ennis in Brokeback Mountain.

With the May 17 release of the biographical documentary, I Am: Heath Ledger, on Spike TV, we’re invited even further into his short life with a collection of never-before-seen home videos. To pay tribute to the incredibly talented actor, here are 12 times we fell hard for Ledger and his carefully crafted characters.

1 of 12 Previous Next Tumblr

(Source: Giphy) When he inspired his friend to chase his dreams in 10 Things I Hate About You, and thus inspired us to chase our own



Related:

Gigi Gorgeous’s Powerful Doc Is Here and It Is Everything

10 Movies That Will Legit Make You Want to Go Back to School

What it’s Really Like to be a Documentary Filmmaker