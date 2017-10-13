The Disturbingly Long List of All the Women Who Have Accused Harvey Weinstein (So Far)

In the days since The New York Times and the New Yorker published investigations exposing Hollywood’s most open secret, multiple women have come forward accusing movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, assault and in some cases, rape. The incidents take place over nearly three decades in locations all over the globe, but they all seem to follow a similar pattern: the women allege Weinstein approached them on the pretence of a business meeting, invited them up to his hotel room for one reason or another and then attempted to force himself on them.

Weinstein—who co-founded film studios The Weinstein Company and Miramax—is an established, powerful Hollywood executive with six best picture Oscars for films including Pulp Fiction and Good Will Hunting. He has since been fired and is reportedly checking into a rehab facility in Arizona.

According to The New York Times, Weinstein reached past settlements with eight women, who include actors, models and staff members in his own company. Between the two investigations and the women who have now shared their story on their own, there are now more than 30 women who say they had encounters with Weinstein—encounters that range from uncomfortable, inappropriate situations to allegations of rape.

Here are all the brave women who have spoken out about their alleged experiences with Weinstein, so far:

Ambra Battilana Gutierrez

The Filipina-Italian model said that Weinstein groped her and tried to get her into his hotel room. Gutierrez is one of the women Ronan Farrow spoke to for his New Yorker story—hers is the voice heard on the bone-chilling police tape where Weinstein pressures a young woman to join him for “five minutes.” (Even though Gutierrez was working with the NYPD to try and get Weinstein to confess to his crimes, no criminal charges were ultimately laid.) As W Magazine outlines, she was ripped apart by the tabloid press when she went public with her story in 2015. Many of the women in Farrow’s piece said that watching what happened to Gutierrez further deterred them from saying anything about their experience with Weinstein.

Angelina Jolie

“I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did,” Jolie told The New York Times via email. “This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable.”

Ashley Judd

According to The New York Times investigation that broke this story, when Ashley Judd showed up for a breakfast meeting, only to have Weinstein tell her to give him a massage or that she could watch him in the shower. She later told Variety about the encounter, but did not name Weinstein until this year.

Asia Argento

The Italian actress and director is the first name in Ronan Farrow’s New Yorker investigation, telling a disturbing story about how Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her when she was 21. “A big fat man wanting to eat you. It’s a scary fairy tale,” she told the New Yorker. Argento later developed a relationship with Weinstein and had consensual sex with him multiple times over a period of five years, which she says she felt obligated to do because she was in a movie being produced by Weinstein’s company.

I wrote and directed this scene in 1999. #Weinstein pic.twitter.com/VFRJQM0O4M — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) October 10, 2017

However, Argento channeled her experience into a scene in Scarlet Diva where a producer forces himself on a yong woman. Argento, now 42, is one of three women Farrow spoke with that claims Weinstein raped her, but she says that she stayed quiet because she feared that Weinstein would “crush” her career.

Cara Delevingne

After the news broke about Weinstein’s history, model and actress Cara Delevingne came forward, sharing her disturbing experience in a series of posts on Instagram. Early in her career, Delevingne, who is bisexual, received a call from Weinstein where he asked if she had slept with women.“A year or two later, I went to a meeting with him in the lobby of a hotel with a director about an upcoming film,” Delevingne wrote on Instagram.“The director left the meeting and Harvey asked me to stay and chat with him. As soon as we were alone he began to brag about all the actresses he had slept with and how he had made their careers and spoke about other inappropriate things of a sexual nature. He then invited me to his room. I quickly declined and asked his assistant if my car was outside. She said it wasn’t and wouldn’t be for a bit and I should go to his room. At that moment I felt very powerless and scared but didn’t want to act that way hoping that I was wrong about the situation. When I arrived I was relieved to find another woman in his room and thought immediately I was safe. He asked us to kiss and she began some sort of advances upon his direction. I swiftly got up and asked him if he knew that I could sing. And I began to sing…. i thought it would make the situation better…. more professional…. like an audition…. i was so nervous. After singing I said again that I had to leave. He walked me to the door and stood in front of it and tried to kiss me on the lips. I stopped him and managed to get out of the room. I still got the part for the film and always thought that he gave it to me because of what happened.”

Dawn Dunning

Dawn Dunning wasn’t an actress when she met Weinstein in 2003, she told the New York Times. She was a design school student and waitressing at a nightclub, but he invited her to screen test at Miramax. She said that Weinstein later offered her a parts in three movies on the condition that she have a three-way with him. When she refused, Weinstein told her she would never make it in Hollywood.

Emily Nestor

Multiple accounts detail how staff members within Weinstein’s company knew his reputation. On her first day as a temp at The Weinstein Company in 2014, Emily Nestor was told by other staff members that she looked like Weinstein’s “type,” Farrow reported. Weinstein soon pressured her into meeting with him one-on-one where he told her about his sexual encounters with various celebrities and she says that she had to refuse him more than 10 times. “It’s a pretty clear case of sexual harassment when your superior, the CEO, asks one of their inferiors, a temp, to have sex with them, essentially in exchange for mentorship,” she said in the New Yorker feature. Nestor says that her experience with Weinstein deterred her from going into the entertainment industry.

Emma de Caunes

The French actress was in her early thirties when she met Weinstein and he convinced her to come to his hotel room because he had a book to give her related to an upcoming movie project he was hoping to cast. While they were in the room, Caunes says that Weinstein exposed himself to her and instructed her to lie down on the bed, telling her that he had done this with other women before.

Claire Forlani

#harveyweinstien everyone knew EVERYONE. Hollywood has been run by male domination forever you spoke out you were punished plain and simple. — Claire Forlani (@ClaireAForlani) October 10, 2017

Though she was approached by Farrow, Claire Forlani chose not to be interviewed for his piece in the New Yorker. After reading Mira Sorvino’s account, however, Forlani tweeted about encounters with Weinstein that followed the same “meeting in the lobby or restaurant of a hotel, invitation to his bedroom” routine other women have described. “Nothing happened to me with Harvey, by that I mean, I escaped five times,” she wrote.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Like so many of the other women reporting Weinstein’s unwanted sexual advances, Gwyneth Paltrow’s incident occurred when she was just 22 and began on the pretense of a work meeting. It ended with Weinstein suggesting they go up to his room for massages.

Heather Graham

I wrote an op-ed for @variety about my experience with Harvey Weinstein. I’m glad for this moment of reckoning. To the countless other women who have experienced the gray areas: I believe you. (Link in bio) A post shared by Heather Graham (@imheathergraham) on Oct 10, 2017 at 3:33pm PDT

Actress Heather Graham told Variety that Weinstein met with her and said, “I want to put you in one of my movies.” However, in the same meeting, he informed her that he had an arrangement with his wife that allowed him to sleep with other women when he was out of the country. Graham says that after that meeting, she avoided meeting with the Hollywood mogul one-on-one and now, reading the accounts from other women, regrets not speaking out about Weinstein’s behaviour sooner.

Jessica Barth

After meeting Weinstein at a Golden Globes part in 2011, Barth accepted the producer’s invitation to a business meeting at his hotel. When she arrived, Farrow reports that Weinstein, “alternated between offering to cast her in a film and demanding a naked massage in bed.” TMZ reported that Barth’s Ted co-star Seth MacFarlane intentionally made jabs at Weinstein in his 2013 Oscar Nomination speech because of the incident.

Judith Godrèche

French actress and director Judith Godrèche met with Weinstein during the 1996 Cannes Film Festival, and like so many others, accepted an invite to his hotel room based on his promise that they would be speaking about her career, and in this case, even a potential Oscars campaign. Godrèche told The New York Times that when Weinstein asked her for a massage, he tried to say that it was a normal American thing to do—but then he proceeded to try and undress her. She alleges that when she told others at Miramax about the incident, the told her not to say anything.

Before I had this as private but I want to encourage female voices to share their own experiences with me in the light of what has happened — Judith Godrèche (@Judith_Godreche) October 10, 2017

Kate Beckinsale

Like Cara Delevingne, Kate Beckinsale shared her story on Instagram after the initial news about Weinstein broke. Beckinsale was 17 when she was called to Weinstein’s hotel for a meeting, and when she arrived, she was told to go to his room. “He opened the door in his bathrobe. I was incredibly naive and young and it did not cross my mind that this older unattractive man would expect me to have any sexual interest in him,” she wrote. “After declining alcohol and announcing that I had school in the morning I left, uneasy but unscathed. A few years later he asked me if he had tried anything with me in that first meeting. I realized he couldn’t remember if he had assaulted me or not.” Beckinsale says that over the course of her career, she has had to say no to Weinstein multiple times.

Katherine Kendall

Actress Katherine Kendall found herself in Weinstein’s apartment when she was 23, and at first, she thought he was taking her seriously, she told The New York Times. But then, he left the room and returned in the robe, asking her for a massage. When she refused, he left again and returned naked. She tried to leave but he blocked her way, asking her to at least show him her breasts.

Laura Madden

In The New York Times investigation, former Weinstein employee Laura Madden recalls being asked by her boss for massages in 1991—at one point, she locked herself in the bathroom of his hotel room and broke down into tears.

Lauren Sivan

Yeah. This happened, luckily I didn’t need a job or favor from him + didn’t have to be polite. Others did. Keep that in mind. https://t.co/mXs2RIU5kU — Lauren Sivan (@LaurenSivan) October 7, 2017

Lauren Sivan had an encounter with Weinstein in 2007 that she made public after the recent scandal broke. The TV reporter was working in New York when Weinstein cornered her in a restaurant hallway, away from the areas of the restaurant that were open to the public, and attempted to kiss her. When she rejected him, she told HuffPost that he masturbated to completion in front of her.

Léa Seydoux

French actress Léa Seydoux, known for her roles in Spectre and Blue is the Warmest Colour, wrote a piece for The Guardian after the news of Weinstein’s history of sexual assault broke, disclosing her own encounter with the producer. After initially meeting her in the lobby of his hotel with his female assistant, Weinstein invited Seydoux to his room for a drink. After his assistant left, Seydoux says that Weinstein jumped on her and tried to kiss her. She reportedly had to physically push him away. Seydoux says that in the years after, she saw Weinstein at many events and witnessed him making unwelcome advances towards other women. “Everyone knew what Harvey was up to and no one did anything… That’s only possible because he has a huge amount of power,” wrote Seydoux.

Liza Campbell

British socialite Liza Campbell told The Sunday Times that Weinstein lured her to his hotel room in 1995. She was working as a script reader for Miramax at the time, but hadn’t been getting as many scripts as normal. Weinstein invited her to his hotel room with the promise that they would sort this out. When she arrived, his assistant was there, but after the assistant left and they chatted about business for a bit, Weinstein got up and went to the bathroom and started running a bath. He asked her to join him in the bath.

Louise Godbold

After reading The New York Times report, the L.A.-based non-profit leader wrote a blog post about how it felt similar to her own experience in the ’90s. “The details of what I have learned was not unique to me are out there now – the office tour that became an occasion to trap me in an empty meeting room, the begging for a massage, his hands on my shoulders as I attempted to beat a retreat… all while not wanting to alienate the most powerful man in Hollywood,” she wrote.

Louisette Geiss

Actress and producer Louisette Geiss came forward after both exposés were published. She alleges that in 2008, she pitched a movie at the Sundance Film Festival to Weinstein.“He seemed genuinely interested in the script I had co-written. After 30 minutes he excused himself to go to the bathroom,” she said at a press conference. “He returned in a robe with the front open, buck-naked. He told me to keep talking about my film and that he was going to get into his hot tub which was in the room adjacent to his office, steps away. I kept talking as he got into the hot tub. When I finished my pitch, he asked me to watch him masturbate. I told him I was leaving. He quickly got out of the hot tub. As I went to get my purse to leave, he grabbed my forearm and pulled me to his bathroom and pleaded with me to watch him masturbate. My heart was racing and I was very scared.”

Lucia Evans

Described as a “former aspiring actress” in Farrow’s New Yorker piece, Evans says that Weinstein raped her. Evans, who used to go by Lucia Stoller, alleges that she met up with Weinstein to discuss her career and potential prospects and he forced her to perform oral sex on him. “The type of control he exerted, it was very real,” she told Farrow. “Even just his presence was intimidating.” After the encounter, Evans described developing mental health issues, including an eating disorder.

Minka Kelly

Actress Minka Kelly posted a length Instagram apology to other women for complying by Weinstein’s request to keep quiet about her experience with him. The producer had invited Kelly to his room for a business meeting. She alleges that said no and they relocated the meeting to a restaurant, however, once his assistant left the table, Weinstein asked Kelly to be his girlfriend.

Mira Sorvino

Very proud of my sisters in spirit who had the courage to break the silence. Very hard for me-more so for others. We took our power back!! https://t.co/tu6hR1E6Qm — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) October 10, 2017

The Oscar-winning actress, perhaps most recognizable for her role in Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion, told Farrow that Weinstein had made repeated sexual advances towards her, starting with an unwanted massage when they were in Toronto for TIFF in 1995. In an essay for TIME, Sorvino said that she initially hesitant to put her name on her story. “I was terrified of retaliation, not only professional but the safety of my children,” she said.

Romola Garai

The British actress, known for her roles in Atonement and Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, disclosed to The Guardian that when she was 18, Weinstein had her audition for him in his hotel room, while he was wearing only a robe. She said she “felt violated by it” and still has a clear memory of that night.

Rosanna Arquette

Weinstein told Rosanna Arquette to come by his hotel in Beverly Hills to pick up a new script for a film in the early 90s. Rather than meet in the lobby, she was told to go up to his room, reports Farrow, and he answered in a robe. He then, like so many of the other stories, asked her for a massage and then made sexual advanced towards her, taking her hand and putting it on his neck and then moving it towards his penis. Arquette denied him and says that in subsequent years, he took it out on her career.

And I warn all of you now if you talk shit about my sister or any of these women you will get your ass handed to you & be blocked and muted. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 10, 2017

Rose McGowan

Weinstein gave Rose McGown $100,000 to “avoid litigation and buy peace” after an incident in a 1997 hotel room. Though she declined to comment in the initial New York Times investigation, McGowan has since been vocal on Twitter, supporting the other women who have come forward and responding Weinstein’s supporters. On Oct. 13, she broke her non-disclosure agreement and publicly accused Weinstein of rape. McGown further alleged that Amazon knew that Weinstein had raped her, saying executives told her there was no proof.

@benaffleck “GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT” you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017

Sarah Ann Masse

Actress and writer Sarah Ann Masse was working as a nanny in 2008 when she was sent to help care for Weinstein’s three children at his house in Connecticut. When she went to his home to interview for the job, the mogul conducted the entire interview in his underwear. He asked her if she would flirt with any of his friends to try and break into the industry, and, after the interview was complete, Weinstein gave her a “really tight, close hug that lasted for quite a long period of time.” She told Variety that she feels like she dodged a bullet.

Sad to be on this list but proud of all the women on it. @Variety #HarveyWeinstein https://t.co/JWZSZtNbey via @variety — Sarah Ann Masse (@SarahAnnMasse) October 11, 2017

Sophie Dix

British actress Sophie Dix told The Guardian that what transpired between her and Weinstein was “the single most damaging thing that’s happened in [her] life.” When she was 22, Dix says that she “naively” accepted an invite to Weinstein’s hotel room. When Weinstein tried to force himself on her, she escaped to the bathroom but when she emerged, he was facing her, masturbating. When room service came to the door, she ran out of the room.

Tomi-Ann Roberts

Tomi-Ann Roberts, who is now a professor of psychology at Colorado College, was an aspiring actress in 1984 when she encountered Weinstein. Roberts told ABC News that the encounter was “petrifying.” She recalls that when she met with Weinstein, he was in the bathtub and tried to convince her to “get naked.”

Zelda Perkins

Like Emily Nestor, Zelda Perkins was working in one of Weinstein’s offices, where she and some of her colleagues were common targets for the producer. She was so disturbed by his actions that she actually confronted Weinstein about his pattern of inappropriate and abusive behaviour towards women. “This is a system which silences victims of all types of misconduct, protects the powerful and perpetuates abuse,” Perkins, who is now a film producer, told The Daily Mail. “That cannot be right.”

Zoe Brock

Zoe Brock, who now lives in New Zealand, told The Daily Mail that she met Weinstein when she was 23 and trying to get into the modelling industry. She met Weinstein and an assistant in his hotel room and when the assistant left the room, Brock says Weinstein “pretty much immediately took his clothes off.” He repeatedly asked her for a massage or if he could give her a massage; she said no and eventually ran into the bathroom. But that wasn’t enough to deter Weinstein, who began knocking on the door and asking her to come out. He eventually backed off and she was able to leave the room.

Scared of backlash for speaking out but finding courage in this sisterhood. Thank you @rosemcgowan, my fellow #kingslayer. #ROSEARMY — zoe brock (@missbandit) October 13, 2017

“Jane Does”

There are multiple women—both actresses and members of Weinstein’s staff—that Farrow says disclosed being sexually assaulted by Weinstein but chose to remain anonymous. According to Farrow, many of them feared Weinstein’s power in the industry and the “he said, she said” challenge of taking these types of allegations to the police. In the case of one female executive, her lawyers reportedly told her that making her story public could expose her to massive lawsuits because it would put her in violation of the non-disclosure agreement she signed when taking on her job. These “Jane Does” include one woman who alleges that the producer raped her.

