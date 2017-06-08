Hey, hello, hi, just wanted to let you know that your husband Harry Styles might be coming to a major stadium near you next year so you can start lining up for tickets now. (After you recover from your Styles-induced fainting spell.)

Everyone’s favourite imaginary British boyfriend just announced that he’s adding 56 concerts to his 2018 world tour—including an entire North American leg!—which will bring him to Canada twice (#Blessed). And while we love the idea of watching our one true love in an intimate venue—Styles’ original tour was only stopping at smaller venues, like Toronto’s Massey Hall (his sole Canadian show)—we’ll def def settle for watching him on the jumbotron at the Air Canada Centre if it means we can be breathing the same air, amiright?

Styles’ North America tour kicks off on June 5, 2018 in Dallas, Texas but tix go on sale June 16 so we know what we’ll be doing next week (*refreshing browser*), HBU?

Until then, peep all of Harry’s new 2018 North American stops:

June 5: Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center

June 7: Houston, TX at Toyota Center

June 9: Ft. Lauderdale, FL at BB&T Center

June 11: Atlanta, GA at Infinite Energy Center

June 12: Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena

June 15: Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center

June 16: Toronto, ON at Air Canada Centre

June 18: Boston, MA at TD Garden

June 21: New York, NY at Madison Square Garden

June 24: Washington D.C. at Verizon Center

June 26: Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena

June 27: Indianapolis, IN at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

June 30: Chicago, IL at United Center

July 1: St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center

July 3: Denver, CO at Pepsi Center

July 6: Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena

July 7: Seattle, WA at Key Arena

July 9: Sacramento, CA at Golden 1 Center

July 11: San Jose, CA at SAP Center at San Jose

July 13: Los Angeles, CA at The Forum

