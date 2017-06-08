Hey, hello, hi, just wanted to let you know that your husband Harry Styles might be coming to a major stadium near you next year so you can start lining up for tickets now. (After you recover from your Styles-induced fainting spell.)
Everyone’s favourite imaginary British boyfriend just announced that he’s adding 56 concerts to his 2018 world tour—including an entire North American leg!—which will bring him to Canada twice (#Blessed). And while we love the idea of watching our one true love in an intimate venue—Styles’ original tour was only stopping at smaller venues, like Toronto’s Massey Hall (his sole Canadian show)—we’ll def def settle for watching him on the jumbotron at the Air Canada Centre if it means we can be breathing the same air, amiright?
Styles’ North America tour kicks off on June 5, 2018 in Dallas, Texas but tix go on sale June 16 so we know what we’ll be doing next week (*refreshing browser*), HBU?
Until then, peep all of Harry’s new 2018 North American stops:
June 5: Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center
June 7: Houston, TX at Toyota Center
June 9: Ft. Lauderdale, FL at BB&T Center
June 11: Atlanta, GA at Infinite Energy Center
June 12: Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena
June 15: Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center
June 16: Toronto, ON at Air Canada Centre
June 18: Boston, MA at TD Garden
June 21: New York, NY at Madison Square Garden
June 24: Washington D.C. at Verizon Center
June 26: Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena
June 27: Indianapolis, IN at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
June 30: Chicago, IL at United Center
July 1: St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center
July 3: Denver, CO at Pepsi Center
July 6: Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena
July 7: Seattle, WA at Key Arena
July 9: Sacramento, CA at Golden 1 Center
July 11: San Jose, CA at SAP Center at San Jose
July 13: Los Angeles, CA at The Forum
