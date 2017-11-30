All the Times Harry Styles Copied Shania Twain’s Best Looks

You know what impresses Harry Styles much? Men’s shirts, short skirts and Shania Frickin’ Twain.

At the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, the “Sign of the Times” singer gave us the soundbite we didn’t know we needed but can’t live without now. “I think both music and fashion, [my] main influence was probably Shania Twain,” he casually told Entertainment Tonight, before tossing back his hair and adding, “Yeah, I think she’s amazing.”

If that doesn’t getcha good, we dug up an old tweet from Styles that shows this isn’t the first time he’s swooned over Canada’s Queen of Country Pop.

Shania Twain is so good. — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) October 8, 2013

But it doesn’t stop there. Here, all the times Styles exercised his prerogative to have a little fun by channelling Shania’s style:

1 of 5 Previous Next Tumblr

(Twain: Rex/Shutterstock; Styles: Getty Images) Bubblegum pink suits Harry Styles was five years old when a pretty in pink Shania Twain won Entertainer of the Year at the 1999 Canadian Music Awards. Fast forward 18 years later to May 2017, and here he is performing his latest hit “Sign of the Times” in a baby pink bespoke Edward Sexton suit on the Today show.

Previous 1. Bubblegum pink suits Harry Styles was five years old when a pretty in pink Shania Twain won Entertainer of the Year at the 1999 Canadian Music Awards. Fast forward 18 years later to May 2017, and here he is performing his latest hit “Sign of the Times” in a baby pink bespoke Edward Sexton suit on the Today show.

2. Wide brim hats Both singers have worn cowboy hats and fedoras, sure, but there’s a wide brim that’s still the one they both want for life. Twain wore the topper in 2003 with a “Diva”-emblazoned top for a performance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno; Styles donned it in 2014 at the American Music Awards.

3. Leopard print This isn’t the first time either star was spotted in the bold print, and obviously it won’t be the last. We can trace the look all the way back to the full-length hooded number Twain wore in 1998 out in the Mojave Desert to shoot “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” Here, Twain dons the print once again at an album-signing event for Now in September 2017, while Styles wears a pussy-bow blouse (another nod to Twain?) with a Saint Laurent jacket for a performance at the London Palladium in 2014.

4. Pinstripes You know who loves a pinstripe, forever and for always? These two. Twain wore a wide-leg version in 2000 to accept Writer/Artist of the Year at the BMI Country Awards in Nashville, while Styles opted for a tailored trouser at the BBC Music Awards in 2015.

5. Silk patterns In a real sign of the times, it looks like silk is making a comeback. Twain stunned in a pink and gold patterned dress at the Kennedy Center Honors in 2006. Meanwhile, Styles, channeling his sartorial twin in some flashy embroidered silken trousers, failed to make a quick getaway after performing a secret gig at London hotspot Garage back in May 2017. Next

Related:

Montreal Gazette Reporter Calls Shania Twain a “Tramp” & Has an Even Worse Apology

Reasons Why Country Star Shania Twain Is Still the One

Anne T. Donahue on Why Grown Adult Women Are Obsessed with Harry Styles