All the Times Harry Styles Copied Shania Twain’s Best Looks

@Harry_Styles‘ suit! pic.twitter.com/EdHrrdafqJ
— Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) September 23, 2017
You know what impresses Harry Styles much? Men’s shirts, short skirts and Shania Frickin’ Twain.
At the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, the “Sign of the Times” singer gave us the soundbite we didn’t know we needed but can’t live without now. “I think both music and fashion, [my] main influence was probably Shania Twain,” he casually told Entertainment Tonight, before tossing back his hair and adding, “Yeah, I think she’s amazing.”
If that doesn’t getcha good, we dug up an old tweet from Styles that shows this isn’t the first time he’s swooned over Canada’s Queen of Country Pop.
Shania Twain is so good.
— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) October 8, 2013
But it doesn’t stop there. Here, all the times Styles exercised his prerogative to have a little fun by channelling Shania’s style:
Bubblegum pink suits
Harry Styles was five years old when a pretty in pink Shania Twain won Entertainer of the Year at the 1999 Canadian Music Awards. Fast forward 18 years later to May 2017, and here he is performing his latest hit “Sign of the Times” in a baby pink bespoke Edward Sexton suit on the Today show.
