Our Boyfriend Harry Styles Filled in for James Corden and It’s a Gift

James Corden’s good pal and Carpool Karaoke kissing buddy, Harry Styles, stepped in on December 12 when Corden’s wife, Julia Carey, went into labour unexpectedly and can I just say? If I got tix to see the adorable and hilarious Corden host the show and the celestial being that is Styles descended from heaven instead, I would go into cardiac arrest.

The “Sign of the Times” singer looked especially dapper in his relaxed suit as he greeted the screaming audience with a “No, your eyes do not deceive you, I am not James Corden. I am Harry Styles.” Yes. You. Are.

He then explained Corden’s surprise absence, delivering the late night host’s happy news. “I actually have some great news. Just half an hour ago, James and his wife Jules had a beautiful baby girl.” Bless!

.@Harry_Styles is here with a special announcement! pic.twitter.com/U4GuPltSUA — Frosty The Late Late Showman (@latelateshow) December 13, 2017

And despite saying he only got two hours warning before hitting the stage, Styles was charming, funny, cool as a cuke—and a total natural. “I was sitting at home two hours ago in this suit, obviously,” he said. “I got the call Jules was going into labour so James naturally called the funniest man he knew… he obviously wasn’t available.” Oh, Harry! What a self-deprecating dreamboat.

“In fact, I was just at the hospital before I came to fill in and she looks a lot like James. Mainly because James looks like a giant baby,” joked Styles. ‘K, love you!!!

The former One Direction singer went on to interview guests including Owen Wilson, Jane Krakowski and Joel Edgerton and tossed out jokes about hot topics like Donald Trump and Roy Moore with aplomb.

Styles and Corden have worked together a few times on the late night show—including Styles’ week-long residency in May 2017 in which he made an appearance on each episode in a steady stream of fantastic suits—to perform songs from his self-titled album. Wonder if Corden’s looking for a full-time late night sidekick?

