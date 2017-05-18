Harry Styles’ new self-titled album is just an excuse to show off his amazing collection of suits, yes? The One Direction heartthrob has been on a fashion promo tour for his self-titled debut solo album sporting everything from a millennial pink custom ensemble in London to a floral brocade bell-bottomed Gucci number on The Late Late Show with James Corden—and if you think he looks anything but dreamy, we can’t be friends. Harry Styles fashion icon? Hells yes. Here, Harry’s stylin’ week of suits for your viewing pleasure.

(Photo: Getty Images) May 9, 2017: In bespoke millennial pink on the Today Show

