Not all good things must come to an end. Most of us millennials remember crushing hard on Hanson as young, long-haired pop stars, but the brothers are back—and Hanson 2017 has shorter hair, beards and babies.

Brothers, Isaac, Taylor and Zac Hanson are now 36, 34, and 31, respectively, but the famous trio haven’t stopped making music. In the video for their new hit, “I Was Born,” all 12 of their children—yes, 12—are featured adorably lip syncing along to their dads’ lyrics. It’s clearly a tune written for their kids, but maybe Hanson is making a broader statement, too: they were clearly born to make music.

It’s been more than two decades since their biggest hit “MMMBop” was released (feel old yet?), and the tune still earns its place on every ’90s throwback playlist. While we can’t get enough of their old stuff, we’re super stoked they’re creating fresh feel-good tunes. Welcome back, bros.

