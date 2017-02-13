The GRAMMYS paid touching tribute to late music legends Prince and George Michael, who both passed away in 2016, with emotional performances by today’s biggest musicians.

Host James Corden called George Michael “a true original,” and so it was a natural fit—and one of the best-kept secrets of the night—when he introduced one of the biggest stars in the world to the stage to give the honour. The crowd went nuts when none other than Adele appeared to give a searing, pared-down performance of George’s 1996 hit “Fastlove.”

The “Hello” singer, 28, however, halted the moving tribute a few lines in after she caught herself singing off-key. It was an unfortunate, all-too-familiar moment that harkened back to her GRAMMY performance last year, which was marred by a technical glitch. “I’m sorry, I can’t mess this up for him,” she moaned to the crowd in an expletive-filled plea (she later apologized for swearing in her acceptance speech for Song of the Year for “Hello”). Any wrong notes were forgotten in all the chills evinced by her powerful performance the second go ’round. Even Adele herself was overcome with emotion by the end of the song, and she brought John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Rihanna and Keith Urban to their feet for a rapturous show of support.

Beyonce killed me Adele gave me life I’m confused — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 13, 2017

#Adele taught us a all a great lesson just now. If it’s not right? START OVER AND NAIL IT! And she did. Love you, girl. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 13, 2017

Later in the night, Bruno Mars took to the stage draped in purple sequins to channel the late “Purple Rain” legend. Accompanied by Prince’s beloved friends, The Time, he gave an electric rendition of “Let’s Go Crazy,” that had host James rocking out and a very pregnant Beyoncé bopping along the crowd. Clearly the crowd and Twittersphere agreed that the “Locked Out of Heaven” singer was a perfect fit to salute the music icon whose influence will continue reign.

.@BrunoMars is a BEAST!!!!! Holy fuck — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) February 13, 2017

