

This one is for songwriting, as opposed to Record of the Year, which is for performing and production. Traditionally, this award goes to a stripped-down tune over a glossily produced dancefloor banger: recent winners include Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud,” Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me” and Lorde’s “Royals.” If Beyoncé takes this one, get the broom, because it will herald a sweep for the mom-to-Bey.

Here are the Song of the Year nominees:

“Hello” — written by Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin (performed by Adele)

“Love Yourself” — written by Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin and Ed Sheeran (performed by Justin Bieber)

“Formation” — written by Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles and Michael L. Williams II (performed by Beyoncé)

“7 Years” — written by Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard and Morten Ristorp (performed by Lukas Graham)

“I Took A Pill In Ibiza” — written by Mike Posner (performed by Mike Posner)

What will win: “Hello.” The epic chart-topping ballad is the kind of elegant piano plunker that the GRAMMYs love to reward.



What should win: “Love Yourself.” Of all the unlikely delights of the Purpose-ssance, Justin Bieber’s unadorned guitar-plucking slow jam was the simplest statement of all. Something tells us his RSVP of nah, tho to the GRAMMYs ceremony has taken this out of contention though.



It’s an honour just to be nominated: “I Took A Pill In Ibiza.” Credit the Academy for hearing the song beneath the EDM remix that made this a hit. Posner wrote this song when he felt like a washed-up failure after riding the dizzying highs and terrible lows of having written Justin Bieber’s “Boyfriend.” Let him enjoy this moment before his next disorienting career fluctuation.

If the bookies picked the winner, according to Oddschecker.com:

Adele’s “Hello” 3/5

Beyoncé’s “Formation” 1/4

Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself” 1/8

Lukas Graham’s “Seven Years” 1/10

Mike Posner’s “I Took A Pill In Ibiza” 1/20

Snubbed: “Youth” by Troye Sivan. There’s no evidence that the Australian YouTube star is even on the GRAMMYs’ radar, but this single, co-written by Canadian synth star Allie X, would have been a fine place to start.

Fun Song of the Year GRAMMY fact: If either Beyoncé or Adele wins this award, they will become the first woman to win the Song of the Year award twice. Beyoncé won in 2010 for co-writing “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It).” Adele won in 2012 for co-writing “Rolling in the Deep.”

The GRAMMYs air Feb. 12 at 8 ET/5 PT on City and Citytv.com.

